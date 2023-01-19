Geysers Only Centurion





Repair services and Replacements to all Geysers in Centurion

Is your geyser not able to supply hot water due to leakage or any other issue?

What are you waiting for? Get it upgraded the same day.





No matter who your insurance is we can guide you. Our representatives are experienced in handling all insurance companies to offer hassle-free payment.

Geysers Only Centurion offers a wide range of branded geysers for emergency replacements.





SANS Geyser Specifications

Our agents at Geysers Only Centurion have years of experience and qualifications to provide SANS 10254 approved geyser repairs or replacements





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installation, upgrade and repair of hot water systems.





Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is amongst the sought-after geyser brands in South Africa. They offer outstanding support and good prices. Residents of Centurion and Centurion Metro count on Kwikot 150L geysers. Each of Kwikot electric water heaters complies with SANS 151 specifications. Each Kwikot water heater supplies 2 or 5 years service warranty.





At Geysers Only Centurion we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and popular alternative to other geysers. Trendline geysers also support heat pumps and solar panels.





• Durable inner cylinder fabricated from 2 mm enamel premium steel

• 5 year guarantee on inner cylinder

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• IPX4 rated opposing water splash





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Along with Franke Electric Geysers, there are many plumbing items and spare parts that are popular in Centurion. FRANKE electric geysers adhere to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety requirements.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 month guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical components





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are more and more popular and we have expertise replacing and installing new Solar Geyser systems.

As said by The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings, hot water requirements should be satisfied by using other resources too instead of electricity and nonrenewable fuel sources. By spending a bit extra in the installation of solar geysers, you will end up saving your hard-earned money that would have been wasted on electricity costs.













Burst Geyser giving you complications? You should take instant action if the following warning indications are obvious

Running out of Warm Water

The most typical sign of problems with your Geyser is issues with hot water. When large amounts of water are heated in 150L-200L water heaters, mineral deposits take place over time that can lead to the degradation of the heating element.

It results in leakage and heating element replacement.





Noisy Geyser

It is also typical to hear strange sounds out of a geyser but it should be repaired instantly. It also occurs because of mineral deposits in the tank. When the water heater tries to heat the water and mineral deposits prevent it from heating, high-temperature reasons too much sounds in the tank. This constant overheating of the tank results in metal fatigue and the tank ultimately fails and starts to leak.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Cloudy and smelly water is also an indication that your geyser has failed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

It is obvious that your geyser will rust at some time due to its steel body. An anode rod is present in the geyser to protect it from corrosion but because of wear and tear, it will corrode. And that's when corrosive forces will impact the connection and tank body.





Faulty Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser should have a temperature and pressure relief valve installed, also every Geysers have a safety relief valve to discharge pressure. Your geyser can explode like a small bomb if you overlook a defective or capped off safety valve. In case of any fault or failure in any of these three valves, reach out to a professional immediately.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water is one of the most typical symptoms that you should act quickly to replace the geyser before a serious loss takes place. A leaking Geyser can flood your entire home.