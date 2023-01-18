Swimming Pool Pros Durban

Select from a wide variety of pool solutions

From basic to advanced, we handle every swimming pool service at Swimming Pool Pros.





Swimming Pool Pros Durban

Address: Westville, Durban, 3629

087 250 0854

Website: https://www.swimmingpoolpros.co.za/pools-durban-umhlanga-hillcrest/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Swimming-Pool-Pros-109015664620456 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzlOb_lKy4OT4-be0r5Y7DA www.pinterest.com/SwimmingPoolPros

, https://www.localpros.co.za/pool-cleaning-services/

Swimming Pool Pros Durban - Swimming pool contractor in Durban. Keep your pool looking great all year round. We offer the following services: pool cleaning maintenance, pool repairs and inspections, pool renovation, pool pump repairs and filters, new pool Installations and pool leak detection. Call today for a quote!





Pool Cleaning Maintenance

An excellent pool upkeep can keep your pool looking like new across the year. Now you sit back and relax because our professional representatives will take care of your pool cleaning and maintenance. A cleaning that changes your pool into a radiant pool.

Your pool needs to be cleaned each week.

Our company provides the following pool upkeep solutions:

Pool chemical level testing

Filters, weirs, skimmer bags, and basket cleaning

Vacuuming the pool's surface

Swimming pool backwashing

Dirt and leaf removal with brush cleaning

Pool treatment through chemicals

Pool Repairs and assessments

Are you having problem finding the leakage spot? Do you have a crack? Our pool repairing professionals can repair the leak right away. Book a free inspection visit right now. Our examinations are offered free of cost.

Swimming pool crack repairs

Pool pump repairing

Pool filter replacements

Pool leak detection and pipe repair services

Swimming pool relining and renovations

Fibreglass and marbelite repairs

Pool solutions









Pool Renovation

Does your pool appear outdated? Make it look stunning. Fibreglass relining, Gunite, and Marbelite transformations.









Pool resurfacing

Marbelite application

Fibreglass relining

Paving and Mosaicing

Pool Resurfacing (Marbelite and Fibreglass)

Pool adaptations and features





If your swimming pool seems ordinary or has chips, it's time you get the refinishing service.

Pool linings usually last for around 10 years but need to be restored when deterioration appear.

It takes 4-5 days to refinish the pool linings and once it's done, you can use your pool again.

Pool Pump Repairs and Filters.

Do you need a pool pump replacement or repairing? We provide same-day pump replacement or repair assistance.

New Pool Installations.

Planning to buy a new home? Make sure you have a pool in it. Give your new property a beautiful pool with either a Gunite, Marbelite, or Fibreglass installation. Book a free price quote to discuss which is right for you.





Swimming Pool Leakage Diagnosis

Does your swimming pool lose water quickly? Chances are it is leaking. Book a leak diagnosis to find out where you need to fix the leak.

Serving all areas in Johannesburg

Get your swimming pool cleaning, repairs, makeover, and building in Johannesburg. Our pros are active in every other area of the city ready to offer you a free quote and examination.

About Swimming Pool Pros

{Swimming Pool Pros is a network of established and vetted pool pros.|We have hand-picked some of the best swimming pool pros and added them to our network.|At Swimming Pool Pros, we have joined hands with some of the most renowned pool pros in the area.|Our network consists of various pool specialists and that's how we at Swimming Pool Pros are supplying seamless solutions to our consumers.|{Swimming Pool Pros are working along with various pool professionals to offer every solution that you may need.|With a network of many pool pros, Swimming Pool Pros can offer you a series of pool services. We intend to provide professionals for every pool-related solution. Whether you need a single pro for a small swimming pool job or a group of several pool pros. Get in-depth assistance from one of our representatives by calling us or filling our online form.