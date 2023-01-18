Your browser is out-of-date.

Shaleanclean
Building cleaning in Claremont
    • The experienced team at SHALEAN provide quality cleaning services with an emphasis on exceptional value, customer service, and affordable results. Both residential and commercial properties can benefit from our expertise - contact us now to book your next cleaning session!

    Services
    • commercial cleaning
    • cleaning services
    • office cleaning
    • appartment cleaning
    Service areas
    Claremont, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    39 Havery Road
    7780 Claremont
    South Africa
    +27-825915525 www.shalean.co.za
