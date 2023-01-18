Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Sandton

Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Sandton

Address: Bryanston, Roodepoort, 2191

087 250 2202

Website: https://www.swimmingpoolpros.co.za/pool-renovations-sandton-fourways-bryanston/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Swimming-Pool-Pros-109015664620456 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzlOb_lKy4OT4-be0r5Y7DA www.pinterest.com/SwimmingPoolPros

, https://www.localpros.co.za/pool-cleaning-services/

Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Sandton - Swimming pool contractor in Sandton. Keep your pool looking great all year round. We offer the following services: pool cleaning maintenance, pool repairs and inspections, pool renovation, pool pump repairs and filters, new pool Installations and pool leak detection. Call today for a quote!





Pool Cleaning Service

A perfect pool upkeep can keep your pool looking like new all over the year. Stop stressing over the regular maintenance of your pool because our reps will deal with that. Our company provides a guaranteed shining pool cleaning solution on every visit.

A per week swimming pool service is a must to have a radiant clean pool.

You can contact us for the following pool cleaning services:

Analyzing pool chemical levels

Filtration system, weirs, skimmer bags, and basket cleaning

Pool surface vacuuming

Backwashing your pool

Dirt and leaf extraction with brush cleaning

Chemical treatment for swimming pools

Pool Repairs and examinations

Does your pool leak? Or maybe your pool has a crack. Our pool repairing professionals can repair the leak right away. Book the free initial examination visit and we'll let you know what's wrong with your pool. Every evaluation is free of cost.

Repairing pool cracks

Repairing pool pumps

Pool filtration system replacements

Pipe repair work and leak detection

Restorations and relining

Marbelite and fibreglass repair service

Regular pool maintenance









Pool Renovation

Does your pool appear worn? Convert your pool into a beautiful one. Pool transformation by using marbelite, gunite, and fibreglass relining









Pool resurfacing

Marbelite application

Fibreglass relining

Paving and Mosaicing

Pool Resurfacing (Marbelite and Fibreglass)

Pool adaptations and features





If your swimming pool appears dull or has gaps, it's time you get the resurfacing solution.

Pool linings can easily last around one decade but you should restore them when needed.

A pro can refinish your pool in 4-5 days after which you can use your newly refinished pool.

Pool Pump Repairs and Filters.

A noisy or useless pump can give you a headache. We have the solution to this. Just give us a call and we will service or replace it the same day.

New Pool Installations.

Enjoy your residence with a swimming pool. We can make your new residential property beautiful with a Gunite, Marbelite, and Fibreglass pool installation. Book a free price quote and we'll help you determine which one is right for you.





Swimming Pool Leak Detection

If your swimming pool is losing water rapidly, then it must have a leakage. Book a leak diagnosis and we'll help you to figure out the leaking spot.

Serving all areas in Johannesburg

Our experts are offering swimming pool repairing, installation, cleaning, and remodelling solutions in Johannesburg. Our specialists are active in every other area of the city ready to offer you a free estimate and evaluation.

About Swimming Pool Pros

About Swimming Pool Pros

Swimming Pool Pros is a network of tested and vetted swimming pool specialists. We have hand-picked some of the best swimming pool specialists and added them to our network. Our network consists of various pool pros and that's how we at Swimming Pool Pros are providing seamless solutions to our consumers. With our diverse network, we are aiming at offering a contractor for any pool-related query you may have. Irrespective of how big or small the job or what sort of swimming pool we can help. Simply give us a ring or fill the online contact form and one of our representatives will talk to you soon.