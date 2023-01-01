Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Montana Plumbers
Plumbers in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • geyser
  • leakages
  • blockages
  • valve
  • taps
  • leak detaction
  • pipes repairs
  • element
  • thermostart
Price/hr: R360

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Montana Plumbers specializing with renovation ,bathroom, kitchen ,basin ,geyser, Montana Plumbers Montana Plumbers Industrial style bathroom
    Montana Plumbers specializing with renovation ,bathroom, kitchen ,basin ,geyser, Montana Plumbers Montana Plumbers Industrial style bathroom
    Montana Plumbers specializing with renovation ,bathroom, kitchen ,basin ,geyser, Montana Plumbers Montana Plumbers Industrial style bathroom
    +3
    Montana Plumbers specializing with renovation ,bathroom, kitchen ,basin ,geyser
    Legend Plumbers Montana is dedicated to providing the best plumbers in Montana and quality plumbing services in greater Pretoria region. Not only do we have the most skilled emergency plumbers in Montana, but we also maintain a commitment to servicing customers in a timely, affordable, and honest manner.
    Service areas
    • montana park
    • sinoville
    • annlin
    • maglieskrain
    • droomport
    Address
    Braam Pretorius 980
    0186 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-632229335
    Legal disclosure

    At Legend Plumbers Montana we believe in quality and professionalism and take pride in our work. Our Licensed Plumbers and Technicians are driven by a customer focused attitude to provide you with the best solution for your plumbing needs.

    Legend Plumbers Montana offer honest and professional service to your door. We pride ourselves in providing efficient and reliable plumbing service across Pretoria at an affordable price. No job too big or small!  We are driven by a customer focused attitude and will always provide you with efficient, cost-effective options.

    We work in a spirit of partnership with our clients with a shared goal of increasing efficiency. Naturally we aim to be the best in our craft, in each of our single service disciplines. Our industry knowledge, depth of experience and technical expertise allows us to deliver customised solutions ensuring real value.

    We seek long-term relationships with our clients. Often by starting with a single service but over time it is not unusual that the commercial relationship extends to an integrated services package.

    At Legend Plumbers we are committed to providing you with professional and affordable plumber services for both residential and commercial properties throughout Pretoria. We aim to always be on time and on budget offering you peace of mind and value for money.

    You can depend on us for a reliable choice of a local and emergency plumber.

    For reliable emergency plumbing services and an honest, friendly experience, contact us today. Our talented staff are here to help with any repairs y days a week, 24 hours a day (24/7).

    • blockages (blocked drains, toilets, sinks, basins & gullies, showers, Pipe diversions and Re-rooting)
    • Leakages (leaking taps & pipes,toilets)
    • New Geyser installations or Replacements
    • Burst pipes
    • Pressure valves
    • Bathroom renovations
    • Kitchen renovations
    • No hot water, noise in the pipes, overflows, burst geysers
    • General Plumbing Repairs, Maintenance & New Installations

    With our team of qualified experts you will be guaranteed to receive:

    On time, Professional and reliable service

    Professional team

    Quality parts and installations

    Excellent customer service

    Available 24/7 for convenient appointments and emergency call outs

    Written quotes and guarantees

    Affordable and upfront pricing

    Easy payment options


      Add SEO element