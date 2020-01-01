Mr. Hamad Alwazzan, an investor in real estate in several countries, most notably the GCC, explains the merits of capitalizing on the rising demand for vacation homes. Before you make any investments in Dubai’s real estate market, Mr. Hamad al wazzan has compiled a list of important steps for you to take that will be of assistance to you in this endeavor. Let’s spend some time getting to know them better, shall we? Buying a home to rent out during the vacation season is a popular investment strategy that you may not have considered before. A potential source of passive income that requires little time or effort to maintain! Mr. Hamad al wazzan has provided several arguments for why you should think about making this your first investment in real estate, as we list the benefits below. Over the past couple of decades, Dubai has transformed from an oil-based economy to a cultural crossroads for the world’s people. A large number of international expatriates travel to Dubai each year for both work and play, and a small percentage of these visitors end up making the city their permanent home. This has resulted in a population that is a mosaic of different cultures. Mr. Hamad Alwazzan, an experienced investor and expert in the Dubai real estate market, shares his advice on how to maximize your return on real estate investments in the emirate. Investor Hamad al wazzan, who is well-known throughout the Arab world and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in particular for his work in the food and beverage industry, has outlined five compelling reasons why now is the time to enter this dynamic market in Dubai. According to Mr. Hamad al wazzan, “Dubai has demonstrated over the years that it is a pioneer in mega projects and the home to unique advancements.” Also, Mr. Hamad Alwazzan said it is time to leverage this business hub and step into the market at the earliest convenience. In light of the fact that 43 percent of all government spending in 2018 went toward preparations for the Dubai Expo 2020, Mr. Hamad Alwazzan remarked, “This is actually an amazing project and a source for national economic growth.”
