Cornwall House Accommodation is conveniently located on Albany Highway in the heart of Kojonup and offers comfortable, clean, well-appointed accommodation with professional service and warm country hospitality. All rooms have reverse cycle air-conditioning, coffee and tea making facilities and complimentary Wi-Fi to ensure a comfortable stay and a restful night’s sleep.

Services Accommodation Service areas Kojonup Address 70-72 Albany Hwy

6395 Kojonup

Australia

+61-898310214 www.cornwallhouseaccommodation.com.au