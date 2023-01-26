Your browser is out-of-date.

Cornwall House Accommodation
Other Businesses in Kojonup
    • Cornwall House Accommodation is conveniently located on Albany Highway in the heart of Kojonup and offers comfortable, clean, well-appointed accommodation with professional service and warm country hospitality. All rooms have reverse cycle air-conditioning, coffee and tea making facilities and complimentary Wi-Fi to ensure a comfortable stay and a restful night’s sleep.
    Services
    Accommodation
    Service areas
    Kojonup
    Address
    70-72 Albany Hwy
    6395 Kojonup
    Australia
    +61-898310214 www.cornwallhouseaccommodation.com.au
