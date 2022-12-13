Cape Polygraph Examiners - Polygraph Examiners Johannesburg





Lie Detector test service in Johannesburg

What is a Polygraph Test?





In order to determine if a person is lying about a particular event, a polygraph or Lie Detector test takes a look at the physiological changes happening in the body while the topic is answering questions. A polygraph gadget will record the information on the topic's physiological modifications on a piece of paper or computer. These outcomes are then analysed through a procedure of scientific scoring and examining and one can then identify the subject's truthfulness by the results.

What types of Polygraph services do we offer?

A polygraph can be utilized in the majority of cases where you presume criminal behaviour or someone is lying, whether it's for business or personal issues. Here are just a couple of circumstances where a polygraph test can be helpful for our clients out of the many possible situations.





Adultery Polygraphs or Relationship Lie Detector tests

Employee Lie Detector Testing and pre-employment testing

Internal Theft and Fraud Case Polygraph screening

Evidence of Innocence Polygraph Testing and Reporting:

Business Dispute Resolution Polygraph testing

Pre-employment Polygraphs and Polygraph screening

Blackmail and Extortion situation Polygraph testing

Child Caregiver Polygraph testing









How do Lie Detection Tests Work?

Polygraph tests are often described as Lie Detection tests. The process of taking a polygraph test can be divided into 4 steps:





The polygraph machine will be connected to the prospect. Throughout the test, his/her vital indications, consisting of breathing rate and depth, heart rate, high blood pressure, and sweating, will be monitored. (Some more recent polygraphs will likewise tape pupil dilation and eye movement.).

An examiner leads the person through some pre-assessment concerns to develop a baseline.

As soon as a standard has been developed the examiner will start to question the participant about the subject in question.

As soon as the examiner feels great that they can figure out if the person is lying she or he will end the test and examine the result and report the findings to you.