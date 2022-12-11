Your browser is out-of-date.

    Cape Polygraph Examiners - Polygraph Examiners Cape Town


    100% Confidential

    On-site and Off-site Testing

    Quick test scheduling

    Examiners are ACFE registered


    Lie Detector test service in Cape Town

    Is your impulse telling you that someone is lying to you? Do you believe a staff member is being deceptive? Would you like to verify the truthfulness of a member of the family's claims? Having them take a polygraph can assist you get closer to the fact. Our partners:


    Will learn the reality no matter the circumstance

    Will conduct all tests with total privacy

    Will conduct tests at your home or office for included convenience

    Are ACFE SA certified


    Address: 54 Rumboll St,  Onverwacht, Cape Town, 7139

    Phone: 087 250 2333


    Website: https://www.capepolygraphexaminers.co.za/cities/polygraph-examiners-cape-town/

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Cape-Polygraph-Examiners-108758475398021 

    https://www.youtube.com/@capepolygraphexaminers/about, https://www.pinterest.com/capepolygraph/


    Make a consultation with a leading Lie Detection Expert in Cape Town getting in touch with Cape Polygraph Examiners - Polygraph Examiners Cape Town right now.


    What is a Polygraph Test?


    In order to determine if an individual is lying about a specific occurrence, a polygraph or Lie Detector test takes a look at the physiological changes taking place in the body while the subject is answering concerns. A polygraph device will record the information on the subject's physiological changes on a notepad or computer system. These results are then evaluated via a process of scientific scoring and evaluating and one can then figure out the subject's truthfulness by the results.

    What types of Polygraph services do we provide?

    A polygraph can be utilized in the majority of cases where you suspect criminal behaviour or somebody is lying, whether it's for service or individual problems. Here are simply a few circumstances where a polygraph test can be useful for our clients out of the many possible scenarios.


    Infidelity Polygraphs or Relationship Lie Detector tests

    Staff Member Lie Detector Testing and pre-employment testing

    Internal Theft and Fraud Case Polygraph testing

    Proof of Innocence Polygraph Testing and Reporting:

    Business Dispute Resolution Polygraph screening

    Pre-employment Polygraphs and Polygraph screening

    Blackmail and Extortion situation Polygraph screening

    Child Caregiver Polygraph screening



    How do Lie Detection Tests Work?

    Polygraph tests are frequently referred to as Lie Detection tests. The procedure of taking a polygraph test can be divided into 4 steps:


    The polygraph machine will be attached to the prospect. Throughout the test, his/her essential signs, including breathing rate and depth, heart rate, blood pressure, and sweating, will be kept an eye on. (Some more recent polygraphs will likewise record student dilation and eye movement.).

    An examiner leads the individual through some pre-assessment concerns to develop a baseline.

    When a standard has been established the examiner will begin to question the participant about the topic in question.

    As soon as the examiner feels confident that they can figure out if the individual is lying she or he will end the test and assess the outcome and report the findings to you.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    54 Rumboll St, Onverwacht
    7139 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-872502333 www.capepolygraphexaminers.co.za/cities/polygraph-examiners-cape-town
