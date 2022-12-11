Cape Polygraph Examiners - Polygraph Examiners Cape Town





100% Confidential

On-site and Off-site Testing

Quick test scheduling

Examiners are ACFE registered





Lie Detector test service in Cape Town

Is your impulse telling you that someone is lying to you? Do you believe a staff member is being deceptive? Would you like to verify the truthfulness of a member of the family's claims? Having them take a polygraph can assist you get closer to the fact. Our partners:





Will learn the reality no matter the circumstance

Will conduct all tests with total privacy

Will conduct tests at your home or office for included convenience

Are ACFE SA certified





Cape Polygraph Examiners - Polygraph Examiners Cape Town

Address: 54 Rumboll St, Onverwacht, Cape Town, 7139

Phone: 087 250 2333





Website: https://www.capepolygraphexaminers.co.za/cities/polygraph-examiners-cape-town/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Cape-Polygraph-Examiners-108758475398021

https://www.youtube.com/@capepolygraphexaminers/about, https://www.pinterest.com/capepolygraph/





Make a consultation with a leading Lie Detection Expert in Cape Town getting in touch with Cape Polygraph Examiners - Polygraph Examiners Cape Town right now.





What is a Polygraph Test?





In order to determine if an individual is lying about a specific occurrence, a polygraph or Lie Detector test takes a look at the physiological changes taking place in the body while the subject is answering concerns. A polygraph device will record the information on the subject's physiological changes on a notepad or computer system. These results are then evaluated via a process of scientific scoring and evaluating and one can then figure out the subject's truthfulness by the results.

What types of Polygraph services do we provide?

A polygraph can be utilized in the majority of cases where you suspect criminal behaviour or somebody is lying, whether it's for service or individual problems. Here are simply a few circumstances where a polygraph test can be useful for our clients out of the many possible scenarios.





Infidelity Polygraphs or Relationship Lie Detector tests

Staff Member Lie Detector Testing and pre-employment testing

Internal Theft and Fraud Case Polygraph testing

Proof of Innocence Polygraph Testing and Reporting:

Business Dispute Resolution Polygraph screening

Pre-employment Polygraphs and Polygraph screening

Blackmail and Extortion situation Polygraph screening

Child Caregiver Polygraph screening









How do Lie Detection Tests Work?

Polygraph tests are frequently referred to as Lie Detection tests. The procedure of taking a polygraph test can be divided into 4 steps:





The polygraph machine will be attached to the prospect. Throughout the test, his/her essential signs, including breathing rate and depth, heart rate, blood pressure, and sweating, will be kept an eye on. (Some more recent polygraphs will likewise record student dilation and eye movement.).

An examiner leads the individual through some pre-assessment concerns to develop a baseline.

When a standard has been established the examiner will begin to question the participant about the topic in question.

As soon as the examiner feels confident that they can figure out if the individual is lying she or he will end the test and assess the outcome and report the findings to you.