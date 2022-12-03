Your browser is out-of-date.

Jozcon company
Home Builders in Roodepoort, South Africa
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Doors installations
    Doors installations
    Concrete floors installations
    +7
    Concrete floors installations
    Paving installations
    Paving installations
    Painting
    +1
    Painting
    Building and home renovations
    +19
    Building and home renovations

    We specialize in

    Tiling - Paving

    Screed - Ceiling

    Building - Painting

    Painting - Rhinolite

    Concrete - Plastering

    Demolitions - renovations

    Boundary walls and Retaining walls

    We provide our services all over Gauteng province. Jozcon is one of other building companies in Johannesburg South Africa. We served more than 100 customers in Johannesburg South Africa. We are more than 16 years experience in building and construction company.


    Jozcon was published since January 2016.


    You are free to contact us for affordable quotations and reasonable prices.


    Previous contactable references are available so that do not hesitate to contact us for affordable quotations.

    Services
    Building, Renovations, and Painting
    Service areas
    Northriding and Roodeport
    Address
    3546 fiji crescent street
    2188 Roodepoort
    translation missing: za.countries.ZA
    +27-815566322 jozconconmpany.simdif.com

    Reviews

    Jozcon company Jozcon company
    Jozcon is very professional with affordable prices I can recommending them for their services
    1 day ago
    Project date: April 2019
