We specialize in
Tiling - Paving
Screed - Ceiling
Building - Painting
Painting - Rhinolite
Concrete - Plastering
Demolitions - renovations
Boundary walls and Retaining walls
We provide our services all over Gauteng province. Jozcon is one of other building companies in Johannesburg South Africa. We served more than 100 customers in Johannesburg South Africa. We are more than 16 years experience in building and construction company.
Jozcon was published since January 2016.
You are free to contact us for affordable quotations and reasonable prices.
Previous contactable references are available so that do not hesitate to contact us for affordable quotations.
- Services
- Building, Renovations, and Painting
- Service areas
- Northriding and Roodeport
- Address
-
3546 fiji crescent street
2188 Roodepoort
translation missing: za.countries.ZA
+27-815566322 jozconconmpany.simdif.com