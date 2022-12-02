Your browser is out-of-date.

Edgeview Construction
Home Builders in Sandton
    • Edgeview Construction is a 

    building construction

     and contracting company which offers 

    construction

    , painting, tiling, 

    renovations

    , building, landscaping, 

    Handyman

    , electrical, plumbing, paving and cleaning services. Our team possess more than 100 years’ experience combined in the field working on many multidisciplinary projects over the years. 

    Services
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    64 Bowling Avenue, Wendywood
    2148 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-747626867 www.edgeview.co.za
