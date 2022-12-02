Exquisite Bedrooms is a South African online modern furniture store, dedicated to helping our customers discover their own design personality.
Our company is where savvy shoppers of all deco styles discover ever changing and evolving bedroom furniture designs. Our selection is unique, and there’s something for everyone to fulfill their creative desires.
If luxury is what you are looking for, then you've come to the right place. Exquisite Bedrooms uses high quality fabrics which are made locally together with durable wood, perfect for framework structure that supports weight ratio.
- Services
- Upholstered Patterned Design Headboard and Base Set
- Interior Decorating
- Service areas
- Bedroom Furniture and Johannesburg
- Address
-
29 Seventh Street, Delarey, Randburg
2092 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-604907163 www.exquisitebedrooms.co.za
Exquisite Bedrooms: Premium Furniture Designs
Ultimate Luxury in Modern Bedroom Furniture DesignsOur unique designs complement the bedroom space by enhancing its aesthetic look with elegance. We aim to afford you the leisure of appreciating a restful sleep with our beautiful furniture pieces.