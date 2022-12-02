Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
EXQUISITE BEDROOMS
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Enjoying sleeping and dream like your Majesty, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    Enjoying sleeping and dream like your Majesty, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    Enjoying sleeping and dream like your Majesty, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    +2
    Enjoying sleeping and dream like your Majesty
    Exquisite Bedrooms Premium Furniture Designs, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    Exquisite Bedrooms Premium Furniture Designs, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    Exquisite Bedrooms Premium Furniture Designs, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    +2
    Exquisite Bedrooms Premium Furniture Designs
    Ultimate luxury in modern furniture designs, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom Wood Yellow
    Ultimate luxury in modern furniture designs, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    Ultimate luxury in modern furniture designs, EXQUISITE BEDROOMS EXQUISITE BEDROOMS Master bedroom
    +3
    Ultimate luxury in modern furniture designs

    Exquisite Bedrooms is a South African online modern furniture store, dedicated to helping our customers discover their own design personality.

    Our company is where savvy shoppers of all deco styles discover ever changing and evolving bedroom furniture designs. Our selection is unique, and there’s something for everyone to fulfill their creative desires.

    If luxury is what you are looking for, then you've come to the right place. Exquisite Bedrooms uses high quality fabrics which are made locally together with durable wood, perfect for framework structure that supports weight ratio.



    Services
    • Upholstered Patterned Design Headboard and Base Set
    • Interior Decorating
    Service areas
    Bedroom Furniture and Johannesburg
    Address
    29 Seventh Street, Delarey, Randburg
    2092 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-604907163 www.exquisitebedrooms.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Exquisite Bedrooms: Premium Furniture Designs

    Ultimate Luxury in Modern Bedroom Furniture DesignsOur unique designs complement the bedroom space by enhancing its aesthetic look with elegance. We aim to afford you the leisure of appreciating a restful sleep with our beautiful furniture pieces.



      Add SEO element