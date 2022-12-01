Your browser is out-of-date.

1918 Design Co
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • Creative + Strategic

    We are a turnkey design studio that assists property entrepreneurs in structuring deals, communicating their business dreams to investors, and ultimately, bringing those dreams to life.

    An end-to-end process that incorporates conceptualising, designing, programming, planning, specification, branding and management.


    Cost Estimation; Business Advisory; Financial Management of Project; Project Management; Interior Design; Spacial Planning; Office Planning; Commercial Property; Residential; New Build; Renovation
    Cape Town
    12 Higgo Crescent, Higgovale
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-718926591 www.1918designco.com
