Are you worried about leaking or a non-working geyser?

Get it replaced as soon as possible.





No matter who your insurance is we can assist you. With a diverse area of expertise with insurance companies, we provide your payment on time.

Geysers Only Pretoria offers a wide range of branded geysers for emergency replacements.





SANS Geyser Specifications

At Geysers Only Pretoria, you get quality geyser repairing and replacement services that are according to the SANS 10254 specifications.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installation, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Pressure valves installing.

Geyser Repair works.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Valves (pressure valves upgrade and setup).

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Geyser Overflows.

Thermostat and element replacement.

Electricians available for all electrical faults

















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is one of the most well-known geyser brands in South Africa out of all the others. They offer excellent support and good prices. Most houses in and Metro have a Kwikot 150L geyser. Electric water heaters developed by Kwikot comply with SANS 151 specs. Not only this but Kwikot water heaters also offer either 2 or 5 years of warranty with every purchase.





At Geysers Only Pretoria, we have all kinds of Kwikot geysers including 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt capacity.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are also one of the most sought after geysers in South Africa. It also supports heat pump and solar panel installations.





• Durable inner cylinder fabricated from 2 mm enamel premium steel

• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder

















FRANKE GEYSERS

Along with Franke Electric Geysers, there are many plumbing supplies and replacement parts that are well-known in . FRANKE electric geysers comply with the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 12-month warranty on electrical parts





SOLAR GEYSERS

We know that your home needs a perfect Solar Geyser system and that's why we have the best variety of solar geysers.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires that 50% (by volume) of the yearly average hot water requirements come from resources other than electric heating or nonrenewable fuel sources-- making solar much more viable choice. It may seem that solar geysers cost much on installation but however, you don't need to pay massive electricity costs in the months to come.













Burst Geyser at your house? Here are the warning signs you should be aware of

Running out of Hot Water

The most usual problem with a geyser is with hot water. Warm water supply is interrupted if mineral deposits prevent the heating element from heating in 150L-200L water heaters.

When water does not get heated even after hours, geysers start to leak leading to the replacement of heating elements.





Noisy Geyser

Noisy geysers are also a very common issue in geysers. This complication appears when mineral deposits in the tank. These noises occur when there's a high temperature in the tank because of overheating resulted in by the mineral deposits. It will result in stress on the tank body and ultimately a leakage in the tank.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Cloudy and smelly water is also a symptom that your geyser has failed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable at some point your geyser will rust due to the water and steel which the geyser is made from. An anode rod is found in the geyser to protect it from corrosion but because of wear and tear, it will corrode. These corrosive forces will attach to the tank and its connections resulting in the tank to leak or burst.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser should have a temperature and pressure relief valve installed, also every Geysers have a safety relief valve to discharge pressure. If this valve becomes defective or is capped off, the tank can burst with the force of a small bomb! Never ignore a defective valve instead, replace it as early as you can.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leakage in the geyser is the most typical sign that you need professional assistance. If not changed on time, a leaking geyser can even flood your property.