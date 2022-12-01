Geysers Only Johannesburg





Fast same day geyser repairs and replacements Joburg

Unable to use hot water due to a broken or leaking geyser?

Get it replaced as soon as possible.





No matter who your insurance is we can help you. We ensure that you can get your insurance payment instantly.

We at Geysers Only Johannesburg, are experts in upgrading burst geysers of all brands and sizes.





SANS 10254 approved geyser repairs or replacements

SANS Geyser Specifications

Our professionals at Geysers Only Johannesburg have several years of experience and qualifications to provide SANS 10254 approved geyser repairs or replacements





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Setup, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geysers Only Johannesburg Services

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Repairs.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves setup.

Thermostat and element replacement.

Valves (pressure valves replacing and setup).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is one of the most popular geyser brands in South Africa out of all the others. Their geysers are top-notch along with helpful support services. Almost every other house in and Metro has Kwikot 150L geysers. Kwikot water heaters comply with SANS 151 specs. Each Kwikot water heater provides 2 or 5 years warranty.





At Geysers Only Johannesburg, we have all kinds of Kwikot geysers consisting of 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt capacity.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are also one of the most reliable and well-known geysers. This can also be accompanied by a heat pump and solar panels configurations.





• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• Durable inner cylinder produced from 2 mm enamel premium steel

• IPX4 rated against water splash

• 5 year warranty on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers are a well-known option and come from a company that supplies a series of plumbing items and replacement parts in . FRANKE electric geysers have been created in line with SANS 60335-2-21 safety requirements.





- 12-month warranty on electrical components

- 5 month guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves





SOLAR GEYSERS

We know that your home needs a perfect Solar Geyser system and that's why we have the best series of solar geysers.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water intake through electric and nonrenewable fuel source alternatives - that means solar geysers are a perfect option. It may seem that solar geysers cost much on installation but on the other hand, you don't need to pay large electricity bills in the seasons to come.













Burst Geyser giving you complications? You should take prompt steps if the following warning signs are apparent

Running out of Hot Water

Not able to give warm water is the most typical problem of a geyser. Hot water supply is interrupted if mineral deposits prevent the heating element from heating in 150L-200L water heaters.

Ultimately, the constant heating causes the Geyser to leak, or the element itself needs to be changed.





Noisy Geyser

If you figure out any sound in your geyser such as popping or banging, then you need instant assistance. This is also related to the buildup of mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits insulate the water from heating and the water heater starts to overheat thus causing sounds. This constant overheating of the tank causes metal fatigue and the tank ultimately fails and starts to leak.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Cloudy and smelly water is also a sign that your geyser has failed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting takes place because of the steel your geyser is made of. An anode rod is there to prevent corrosion in the geyser however, corrosion will occur at some point. These corrosive forces will attach to the tank and its connections leading to the tank to leak or burst.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser has pressure, temperature, and safety valves installed where the role of the safety valve is to release the pressure. Your geyser can explode like a small bomb if you overlook a defective or capped off safety valve. Make sure you get any of these valves replaced right away whenever you discover a fault.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Make sure to identify and correct a leaking geyser instantly before it leads to significant harm to your property. A leaking Geyser can flood your whole home.