Repair services and Replacements to all Geysers in

Does your geyser stop working every now and then?

Get it replaced as soon as possible.





No matter who your insurance is we can assist you. All our area professionals have experience in managing insurance coverage companies to make sure you get paid out.

You can rely on Geysers Only East Rand for branded and all kinds of geyser replacements 24/7.





Address: Workroom 6, 4 N Reef Rd, Germiston, East Rand, 1401

087 250 2395

Website: https://www.geysersonly.co.za/east-rand/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Geysers-Only-111827565080528

, https://www.localpros.co.za/geyser-repairs-and-replacements/

SANS Geyser Specifications

Our specialists at Geysers Only East Rand have several years of experience and qualifications to provide SANS 10254 approved geyser repairs or replacements





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installation, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geysers Only East Rand Services

Valves (pressure valves replacing and installing).

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Repairs.

Thermostat and element replacing.

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Pressure valves installation.

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is the most famous supplier of geysers in South Africa. They have premium geysers at great prices. Almost every other house in and Metro has Kwikot 150L geysers. Every Kwikot electric water heater complies with SANS 151 standards. You can select from 2 to 5 years service warranty.





At Geysers Only East Rand we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and well-known alternative to other geysers. Trendline geyser are also compatible with solar panel and heat pump configurations.





• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel top-notch steel

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• IPX4 rated against water splash





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Along with Franke Electric Geysers, there are many plumbing supplies and spare parts that are popular in . Electric geysers by FRANKE are created according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety guidelines.









- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 month guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical elements





SOLAR GEYSERS

We provide some of the best and well-known Solar Geyser system installations and replacement services.

According to The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings, 50% of hot water intake should consist of other forms of electricity and nonrenewable fuel sources and that's why solar energy is a much better choice. Spend now and save more in the long run on your electricity bills with a solar geyser installation.













Got Burst Geyser? Check out the warnings of having complications with it

Running out of Hot Water

Most common sign of an issue in a geyser is the inability to provide warm water. Hot water supply is interrupted if mineral deposits prevent the heating element from heating in 150L-200L water heaters.

Ultimately, the constant heating causes the Geyser to leak, or the element itself needs to be upgraded.





Noisy Geyser

If your geyser makes a popping or banging noise, then it is also very common. This is also related to the buildup of mineral deposits in the tank. These noises appear when the tank overheats due to the extreme mineral build-up in the water heater. Overheated tank will stop storing water appropriately and it may start leaking.





Cloudy or Hot Water that smells

Cloudy or water with a smell is a sign that your geyser is failing.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable at some time your geyser will rust because of the water and steel which the geyser is made from. There's an anode rod found in the geyser to prevent corrosion however, a layer of natural corrosion will cover it. This is when the tank body and its connections will be affected because of corrosion and start to leak.





Faulty Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

There are three valves inside the geyser - a temperature valve, a pressure valve, and a safety valve that releases the pressure. Your geyser can burst like a small explosive if you overlook a faulty or capped off safety valve. Never ignore a faulty valve instead, change it as quickly as you can.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Make sure to pinpoint and correct a leaking geyser immediately before it results in significant harm to your home. If not changed on time, a leaking geyser can even flood your property.