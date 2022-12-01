GP Roofing - Roof Repairs and Installation - Cape Town





GP Roofing - Roof Repairs and Installation - Cape Town offers you professionals in the roofing industry. We pride ourselves in top quality craftsmanship on all our roofing jobs, from repairs, restoring, new roofing, waterproofing, dampproofing, insulation, or simply roof servicing. Whether you have a flat roof, tiled roofs, or sheeting, we are pros in handling with all kinds of roofs. Our qualified staff is standing by to aid you in finding the finest and most ideal service for your roofing needs.





Should I remodel my roof?

Worried about your roof? Give us a call:

When you identify an abrupt leakage in your roof.

Leaking roofs need an immediate service. The first hint you may see is mould followed by the leakage.

When it's been more than a decade since you're residing in your home.

The quality of the building material decides how long your roof will stay in-tact. Roof repairing can cost you way too much in the long run.

Sagging roof

If you discover that your roof is looking awkward due to sagging, then it surely needs servicing. Sagging roof can be classified as a noticeable dip in the roof. Don't wait too long to call a roofing professional.

Roof tiles need to be replaced.

If you need a roof that stays in-tact for long, then ask your roofing expert for frequent maintenance of tiles. Overlooking damaged roof tiles causes water to seep in which causes damage to the timber responsible for holding your roof up, it also encourages the development of mould.

You can see the formation of mould

Mould is generally easy to spot. Give us a call when you notice brown spots, odor, and ugly spots on your roof. If not fixed on time, mould can be harmful to health.









Services

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is a water-resistant application on an already constructed residence. Whether you have a tiled, flat, concrete, or sheeting roof, we will waterproof your house.





Dampproofing

Damp proofing is done to ensure the internal surface of the wall is safe from the dampness that may permeate in through the outer side of the wall. Damping can cause structural damage to your building, the paint or plaster and brickwork. We at GP Roofing - Roof Repairs and Installation - Cape Town, offer a perfect approach to save your wall after effectively recognizing the cause.





Roof renovations and refurbishing

We offer all sorts of restoring and refurbishing services for any roof you may have set up at your residence. For all type of roof replacement or repair, you can count on GP Roofing - Roof Repairs and Installation - Cape Town. We are not only providing professional solutions for domestic buildings but the industrial building as well.

Roof refurbishing is the process whereby your roof can be returned to its authentic beauty. Over time your roof may begin to show its age. Roof refurbishing may involve cleaning, repairing, or replacing tiles to create a roof that looks like new.





Roof Insulation

It is best fit for saving electricity and having a perfect ambience in the room. If you insulate your newly established home, it will also be compliant in saving energy. Apart from saving energy, an insulation layer will also keep you in a comfortable temperature.





New roof installations

Whether you are building your own property or re-roofing/redesigning your roof, we will be able to support. Roof installation is the part of the process of having a residence of your dreams. For any demand that you may have, you'll get professional guidance and customized services.





Ceiling installation, repair, and upgrade.

Replacing faulty ceiling boards should be your priority if you want to save yourself from discomfort. Damaged ceiling boards can be harmful and interfere with the insulation. Mould on ceiling is much more damaging than you may think, so go for ceiling renovation immediately.