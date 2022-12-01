Geysers Only Cape Town





We provide solutions for all types of insurance coverage. Our experts can offer you insurance payment without any delay.

Geysers Only Cape Town offers a diverse range of branded geysers for emergency replacements.





Geysers Only Cape Town

Address: Unit 6, Frazzitta Business Park,0A Langeberg Rd, Cape Town, 7800

087 250 3007

Website: https://www.geysersonly.co.za/cape-town/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Geysers-Only-111827565080528

, https://www.localpros.co.za/geyser-repairs-and-replacements/

Geysers Only Cape Town - Plumber in . Geyser Only. Geyser Replacements, Geyser Repairs, Geyser Installations 24/7. Kwikot, Franke, Heat Tech. Insurance Replacements. Qualified

SANS Geyser Specifications

Geysers Only Cape Town have licensed professionals that provide servicing and replacings according to SANS 10254.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installing, replacement and repair of hot water systems.





Geysers Only Cape Town Services

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves installation.

Thermostat and element replacement.

Valves (pressure valves replacement and installing).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot supplies some of the best geysers in South Africa. They have premium geysers at great prices. Kwikot geysers can be found in every house in and Metro. Each of Kwikot electric water heaters complies with SANS 151 specifications. Not only this but Kwikot water heaters also offer either 2 or 5 years of guarantee with every purchase.





At Geysers Only Cape Town we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and popular alternative to other geysers. Trendline geysers also support heat pumps and solar panels.





• 5 year warranty on inner cylinder

• Durable inner cylinder produced from 2 mm enamel top-notch steel

• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Proficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke supplies some of the most efficient electric geysers and other plumbing supplies in . Electric geysers by FRANKE are efficient because they are manufactured according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety requirements.









- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 season guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical parts





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are very popular and we bring the best of Solar Geyser system installations and replacements.

To satisfy 50% hot water usage through the natural resource of solar energy, solar geysers are best and by doing so, you can consume hot water according to the guidelines of The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings. By spending a bit extra in the installation of solar geysers, you will find yourself saving your hard-earned money that would have been wasted on electricity bills.













Burst Geyser giving you complications? You should take instant action if the following warning signs are obvious

Running out of Warm Water

Not able to give warm water is the most usual problem of a geyser. This issue appears mainly in 150L-200L water heaters where the heating element stops heating correctly because of the mineral deposits.

It leads to leakage and heating element replacement.





Noisy Geyser

If your geyser makes a popping or banging sound, then it is also very common. These noises also occur due to mineral deposits in the tank. As the water heater tries to heat the water the deposits insulate the heat from the water leading to the tank to overheat and make these sounds. This constant overheating of the tank causes metal fatigue and the tank at some point fails and starts to leak.





Cloudy or Hot Water that smells

Cloudy or water with a smell is a sign that your geyser is failing.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

It is obvious that your geyser will rust eventually due to its steel body. Geysers use an anode rod to prevent corrosion, this rod will at some point be depleted by natural corrosion. This is when the corrosive forces attach to the tank and connections leading to them to eventually leak or burst.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is found in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. If this valve becomes faulty or is capped off, the tank can blow up with the force of a small explosive! Make sure you get any of these valves upgraded immediately whenever you find out a fault.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

If you see a leaking geyser, make sure you arrange a specialist visit as soon as possible. A leaking Geyser can flood your entire home.