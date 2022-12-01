GP Roofing - Roodepoort





GP Roofing - Roodepoort

Address: , Roodepoort, 1709

GP Roofing - Roodepoort - Roofing contractor in Roodepoort. Have a broken roof or damp walls? Look no further we offer a variety of services including Roof repairs and replacements, Roof restoration, Tile, Slate and Flat Roof Waterproofing, Roof inspections, Damp Proofing and Commercial Flat Roof & Metal Roofing.





GP Roofing - Roodepoort has some of the chosen professionals for roofing solutions. Your search for premium roof repair services ends at GP Roofing - Roodepoort. We take a professional approach in providing roof installation, repair work, servicing, as well as damp proofing, waterproofing, insulations, and more. We are not confined to one variety of roof instead we, offer roofing solutions for all sort of industrial and residential roofs. Being a leading roofing company, we stay compliant with every roofing regulation. Apart from the on-site roofing service, our staff is also helpful in offering any roofing service aid.





When should I call a roofing pro?

You should call us if:

If you can't stand a leaking roof.

Leaking roofs need an instantaneous service. If the interior of your home is compromised, mould may develop on your ceilings causing dark spots or rot, this generally indicates water leakage at some point.

When you see leakage in your old home.

The lifespan of a roof will vary and will depend on the materials used to construct it. Don't spend too much money on frequent roof repairing, rather get it repaired.

When you have a saggy roof

One sure sign of damage to your roof is roof sagging. This is a noticeable dip in your roof which indicates that you may have a problem with your roof pillars. Have your roof examined to diagnose the problem asap.

Roof tiles are cracked.

The roof tiles are not susceptible to damage but still you should go for regular maintenance. A routine servicing of tiles can save you from mould and timber damage.

There is visible mould or moisture

The indicators of mould are not that challenging to spot. If you notice an unappealing appearance, brown dark spots, or entire patches on your roof, and an unpleasant smell, you will need to get in touch with us. You may think mould is unattractive but it is also hazardous to your health.









Services

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is a waterproof application on an already built house. We offer waterproofing procedures for property rooftops no matter what type of roofing you have.





Dampproofing

Damp proofing is done to ensure the internal surface of the wall is safe from the moisture that may seep in through the outer side of the wall. If you avoid a damp wall for long, then don't be surprised when you see signs of structural damage. When you get in touch with us, get ready to find the finest solution that protects against further damage to your walls.





Roof restorations and refurbishing

We are experts in handling all types of roofs. Our repairing services ensure your building stays in-tact for many years to come. You will get professional residential and commercial roofing solutions for all types of roofs including flat, tiled, sheeting, and more.

Don't opt for the total reinstallation of a roof when you can get the similar outcomes in restoring it. Gradually your roof may begin to show its age. After cleaning up the roof, we provide expert roof tile replacement to make your roof look brand new.





Roof Insulation

Every house owner that is smart uses roof insulation to save more on bills and have that intended convenience everyone yearns for. As of 2012, all new homes must be insulation compliant, with the purpose of creating properties that are energy-saving, needing less heating and cooling. Apart from saving the energy, your residence will also be more comfortable.





New roof installations

We are delighted that we can be a part of your new home building project as well as old roof restoration. A well-planned, designed, and performed roof installation can last a lifetime and create the house of your dreams. Our roofing services are customized to your needs.





Ceiling installation, renovation, and upgrade.

Right after you see damaged ceiling boards, get them repaired immediately to save your interiors. Damaged ceiling boards can be harmful and interfere with the insulation. Your health is also compromised if you don't stop the formation of mould on your ceiling.