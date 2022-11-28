Your browser is out-of-date.

GP Roofing—Ceiling Repairs and Installations—Johannesburg
Roofers in Johannesburg
Services

  • damp proofing
  • damp proof membrane
  • damp proofing johannesburg
  • damp proof specialists
  • rising damp solutions
    All Types Of Ceilings

    Free cost estimates

    Minor repairs to full ceiling substitutes

    Help you claim from your insurance coverage

    Ceiling Repairs as well as Replacements Johannesburg City

    Ceiling Contrators in Johannesburg City

    If your ceiling shows visible evidence of damages, dampness, or drooping it's time to get it dealt with by among our ceiling installation and also repair contractors. Our accepted contractors in Johannesburg City deal with all kinds of ceilings consisting of:

    PVC ceilings

    Rhino Board ceilings

    Wood tongue and also groove ceilings

    Plastered Rhino Board ceilings

    Put on hold ceilings

    Iso-board ceilings including standard and mounted ceiling cornices.


    Address: , Johannesburg City, 2197

    087 250 0376

    Website: https://gproofrepairs.co.za/ceilings-repair-installation-johannesburg/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/GP-Damp-Proofing-Roof-Repairs-115838946463075 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa01iPedrIbutjrQQE9wEFw/about?disable_polymer=1 www.pinterest.com/GPDampProofingRoofRepairs

    GP Roofing - Ceiling Repairs and Installations - Johannesburg - Roofing contractor in Johannesburg City. Have a broken roof or damp walls? Look no further we offer a variety of services including Roof repairs and replacements, Roof restoration, Tile, Slate and Flat Roof Waterproofing, Roof inspections, Damp Proofing and Commercial Flat Roof & Metal Roofing.

    Determining whether to replace or repair your ceiling.

    The best method to recognize if your ceiling requires repair or replacement is to talk with one of our veteran professionals, as they have a lot of experience as well as will help you to make the right selection.


    Damage to ceilings can periodically be misinforming since a little crack might really be a sign of something a lot even worse.


    Call our professional ceiling repair groups to obtain a problem-free Quotation! Additionally, you can finish our simple on-line quotation form and among our accepted contractors will certainly get in touch with you without delay.


    Our Ceiling Repair Services in and around Johannesburg City Include:

    Patching

    Skim coating

    Existing peeling off repair

    Water-damaged surfaces repair

    Colour Matched Painting

    Crack Repairs

    Entire Ceiling Replacement

    Water Leak Identification

    Lights and various other electrical connections in the ceiling

    Full clean up as well as disposal of busted material

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    2197 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-872500376 gproofrepairs.co.za/ceilings-repair-installation-johannesburg
