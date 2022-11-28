Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GP Roofing—Ceiling Repairs and Installations—East Rand
Roofers in Boksburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • damp proofing
  • damp proof membrane
  • damp proofing johannesburg
  • damp proof specialists
  • rising damp solutions
New project
  • Go Premium

    • GP Roofing - Ceiling Repairs and Installations - East Rand


    All Types Of Ceilings

    Free cost quotes

    Minor repairs to complete ceiling substitutes

    Assist you claim from your insurance policy

    Ceiling Repairs and Replacements East Rand

    Ceiling Contrators in East Rand

    If your ceiling reveals visible evidence of damage, wetness, or drooping it's time to get it fixed by one of our ceiling installment and repair contractors. Our accepted professionals in East Rand deal with all types of ceilings consisting of:

    PVC ceilings

    Rhinocerous Board ceilings

    Timber tongue as well as groove ceilings

    Plastered Rhino Board ceilings

    Suspended ceilings

    Iso-board ceilings consisting of basic and placed ceiling cornices.


    GP Roofing - Ceiling Repairs and Installations - East Rand

    Address: 41 Bigwood Ave, Cinderrella, Boksburg, 0014

    087 250 0932

    Website: https://gproofrepairs.co.za/ceilings-repair-installation-east-rand/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/GP-Damp-Proofing-Roof-Repairs-115838946463075 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa01iPedrIbutjrQQE9wEFw/about?disable_polymer=1 www.pinterest.com/GPDampProofingRoofRepairs

     , https://www.localpros.co.za/roof-repairs/

    GP Roofing - Ceiling Repairs and Installations - East Rand - Roofing contractor in East Rand. Have a broken roof or damp walls? Look no further we offer a variety of services including Roof repairs and replacements, Roof restoration, Tile, Slate and Flat Roof Waterproofing, Roof inspections, Damp Proofing and Commercial Flat Roof & Metal Roofing.

    Deciding whether to change or repair your ceiling.

    The very best means to recognize if your ceiling needs repair or replacement is to speak to one of our veteran professionals, as they have a lot of experience as well as will certainly assist you to make the best choice.


    Damage to ceilings can occasionally be deceiving due to the fact that a little fracture can actually signify something much worse.


    Call our expert ceiling repair groups to receive a hassle-free Quotation! Additionally, you can finish our very easy on the internet quote type and also one of our approved professionals will contact you quickly.


    Our Ceiling Repair Services around East Rand Include:

    Patching

    Skim layer

    Existing peeling repair

    Water-damaged surfaces repair

    Colour Matched Painting

    Fracture Repairs

    Entire Ceiling Replacement

    Water Leak Identification

    Lights as well as various other electric connections in the ceiling

    Complete tidy up and also disposal of busted product

    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Address
    41 Bigwood Ave, Cinderrella
    0014 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-872500932 gproofrepairs.co.za/ceilings-repair-installation-east-rand
      Add SEO element