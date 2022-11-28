Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Johannesburg

Choose from a vast array of pool solutions

You can rely on Swimming Pool Pros for any swimming pool solution.





Address: Melville, , 2092

087 250 2202

Website: https://www.swimmingpoolpros.co.za/pool-renovations-johannesburg/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Swimming-Pool-Pros-109015664620456 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzlOb_lKy4OT4-be0r5Y7DA www.pinterest.com/SwimmingPoolPros

, https://www.localpros.co.za/pool-cleaning-services/

Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Johannesburg - Swimming pool contractor in Johannesburg City. Keep your pool looking great all year round. We offer the following services: pool cleaning maintenance, pool repairs and inspections, pool renovation, pool pump repairs and filters, new pool Installations and pool leak detection. Call today for a quote!





Pool Cleaning Maintenance

Get ready to have a pool that looks excellent all year. Your pool maintenance is in the right hands therefore, all you need to do is sit back and relax. Our company provides a guaranteed shining pool cleaning solution on every visit.

If you invest in a per week pool cleaning solution, it will stay as it is for years.

Our company offers the following pool maintenance services:

Determining pool chemical levels

Filters, weirs, skimmer bags, and basket cleaning

Vacuuming the pool's surface

Backwashing your swimming pool

Dirt and leaf extraction with brush cleaning

Chemical treatment for swimming pools

Pool Repairs and examinations

Are you wondering from where your swimming pool is leaking? Or maybe your pool has a crack. Leakage can be solved if you hire a specialist like us. Book a free examination visit right now. You get a free assessment without spending a cent.

Repairing cracks

Pool pump repair services

Pool filtration system replacements

Pool pipe repair work and leakage detection

Swimming pool relining and restorations

Repairing of marbelite and fibreglass

Regular pool servicing









Pool Renovation

Are you tired with your pool? Get that new pool look back. Pool makeover by using marbelite, gunite, and fibreglass relining









Pool resurfacing

Marbelite application

Fibreglass relining

Paving and Mosaicing

Pool Resurfacing (Marbelite and Fibreglass)

Pool adaptations and features





When your pool has persistent leaks and the surface area appears broken, blistered, or discoloured, it may be time for pool resurfacing.

Pool linings are a one time expense but it can last up to a decade.

An expert can resurface your pool in 4-5 days after which you can use your newly resurfaced pool.

Pool Pump Repairs and Filters.

Does the pool pump make noises while operating or is it not working properly at all? You will get it restored or repaired the same day.

New Pool Installations.

Enjoy your home with a swimming pool. We have a number of alternatives to choose from including Marbelite, Gunite, and Fibreglass installations. Book a free quote and one of our pool specialists will guide you towards an ideal installation.





Swimming Pool Hole Diagnosis

Losing water quicker than usual? Your swimming pool could have a crack. Book a hole diagnosis to figure out where you need to fix the leak.

Catering to all areas in Johannesburg

Get your pool cleaning, servicings, restoration, and construction in Johannesburg. There are teams standing by ready to aid you with a free price estimate and examinations in your area.

About Swimming Pool Pros

