Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Centurion

Go with a wide range of pool services

You can trust Swimming Pool Pros for any swimming pool solution.





Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Centurion

Address: Clubview, Centurion, 0014

087 250 2945

Website: https://www.swimmingpoolpros.co.za/pool-renovations-centurion/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Swimming-Pool-Pros-109015664620456 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzlOb_lKy4OT4-be0r5Y7DA www.pinterest.com/SwimmingPoolPros

, https://www.localpros.co.za/pool-cleaning-services/

Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Centurion - Swimming pool contractor in . Keep your pool looking great all year round. We offer the following services: pool cleaning maintenance, pool repairs and inspections, pool renovation, pool pump repairs and filters, new pool Installations and pool leak detection. Call today for a quote!





Pool Cleaning Maintenance

Keep your pool looking excellent throughout the year. Your pool maintenance is in the right hands therefore, all you need to do is sit back and relax. We offer an assured shining pool cleaning service on every visit.

Your swimming pool needs a few hours of cleaning each week to stay sparkling.

We are skilled in managing the following sorts of pool maintenance solutions:

Examining and analysis of pool chemical levels

Filters, weirs, skimmer bags, and basket cleaning





Backwashing your pool

Dirt and leaf elimination with brush cleaning

Treating your pool with the correct chemicals

Pool Repairs and assessments

Does your pool leak? Is your pool leaking as a result of a crack? Be it anything, we can get it repaired instantly. Book a free inspection to find out exactly what is wrong. Our assessments are offered free.

Pool crack repairing

Pool pump repair work

Replacing filters

Pool pipe repair services and leakage detection

Pool relining and renovations

Marbelite and fibreglass repair work

Monthly or per week pool maintenance









Pool Renovation

Are you tired of looking at your outdated pool? Make it look spectacular. Some of the techniques we use to transform your pool are gunite, marbelite, and fibreglass relining.









Pool resurfacing

Marbelite application

Fibreglass relining

Paving and Mosaicing

Pool Resurfacing (Marbelite and Fibreglass)

Pool adaptations and features





Whenever you find out that your pool has gaps, blisters, or staining, you should consider pool resurfacing.

Pool linings can easily last a minimum of a decade but you should restore them when needed.

You will find yourself enjoying yourself in your pool once the resurfacing is done and it normally takes 4-5 days.

Pool Pump Repairs and Filters.

Has your pool pump stopped functioning quietly? You will get it replaced or repaired the same day.

New Pool Installations.

Make your residence even more special with a pool installation. Choose from Gunite, Marbelite, and Fibreglass new pool installations. Book a free estimate and one of our pool professionals will direct you towards an ideal installation.





Swimming Pool Crack Detection

Losing water quicker than usual? Your swimming pool could have a hole. Book a leak detection solution to figure out the exact leakage spot.

Working in all areas in Johannesburg

We are serving the Johannesburg area with reputable swimming pool installation, repairing, renovation, and cleaning services. Multiple teams are available in every area to provide free quotes and assessments.

About Swimming Pool Pros

{Swimming Pool Pros is a network of effective and vetted pool pros.|We have hand-picked some of the best swimming pool specialists and added them to our network.|At Swimming Pool Pros, we have joined hands with some of the most renowned swimming pool experts in the area.|Our network consists of various swimming pool pros and that's how we at Swimming Pool Pros are supplying seamless services to our consumers.|{Swimming Pool Pros are working along with various swimming pool experts to offer every service that you may need.|With a network of many pool pros, Swimming Pool Pros can offer you a series of pool solutions. Our goal is to provide you a specialist for any pool related service. You can find a professional for any job regarding the swimming pool. To connect with one of our agents, fill out the online form or contact us.