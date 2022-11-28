Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Cape Town

Select from a wide range of pool services

You can depend on Swimming Pool Pros for any swimming pool service.





Address: Bellville, Cape Town, 7530

087 250 2292

Website: https://www.swimmingpoolpros.co.za/pool-renovations-cape-town-bellville-durbanville/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Swimming-Pool-Pros-109015664620456 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzlOb_lKy4OT4-be0r5Y7DA www.pinterest.com/SwimmingPoolPros

, https://www.localpros.co.za/pool-cleaning-services/

Swimming Pool Pros - Pool Renovations Cape Town - Swimming pool contractor in . Keep your pool looking great all year round. We offer the following services: pool cleaning maintenance, pool repairs and inspections, pool renovation, pool pump repairs and filters, new pool Installations and pool leak detection. Call today for a quote!





Pool Cleaning Maintenance

Keep your pool looking perfect all year round. You can focus on other essential things because our reps will take care of the pool maintenance. We provide a guaranteed shining pool cleaning solution on every visit.

To have a radiant clean pool, it should be cleaned on a regular basis.

Our company provides the following pool cleaning and maintenance services:

Pool chemical level examining

Cleaning of swimming pool baskets, weirs, filter system, and skimmer bags

Pool surface vacuuming

Backwashing your pool

Dirt and leaf removal with brush cleaning

Chemical pool treatment

Pool Repairs and inspections

Are you having trouble finding the leakage spot? Do you have a crack? Leakage can be solved if you hire a professional like us. Call us and book a free examination to find out why your pool is leaking. You get a free inspection without spending a cent.

Crack repair services

Pool pump repair work

Replacing filters

Pipe repairs and leak detection

Pool restorations and relining

Marbelite and fibreglass repair work

Regular pool maintenance









Pool Renovation

Is your pool looking worn and old? Transform it into a brand new pool. Fibreglass relining, Gunite, and Marbelite makeovers.









Pool resurfacing

Marbelite application

Fibreglass relining

Paving and Mosaicing

Pool Resurfacing (Marbelite and Fibreglass)

Pool adaptations and features





Don't hesitate to choose pool refinishing assistance if you see holes, blisters, or discolouration in your pool.

Quality pool linings can last up to 10 years but if you see a worn pool, go for quick replacement.

A professional can resurface your pool in 4-5 days after which you can use your newly resurfaced pool.

Pool Pump Repairs and Filters.

Do you need a pool pump replacement or restoring? We offer same-day pump replacement or repair assistance.

New Pool Installations.

A property is often incomplete without a swimming pool. With a number of new pool installations including Gunite, Fibreglass, and Marbelite, you can make this possible. Book a free quote to discuss which is right for you.





Pool Leakage Detection

Does your swimming pool lose water quickly? Chances are it is leaking. Book a quick leak diagnosis with us and we will discover the leakage area in your pool.

Working in all areas in Johannesburg

We supply swimming pool installation, repairing, cleaning, installation, and restoration in Johannesburg. There are teams standing by ready to aid you with a free price estimate and examinations in your area.

About Swimming Pool Pros

