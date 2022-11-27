Skip Hire Pros - Skip Hire Prices

Still thinking where to deal with huge amounts of waste? Consult us! The process is easy - we provide the skip to you, after which you fill and then we visit you to pick up.

We offer skip leasings throughout Johannesburg Metro.

Our skip bins can be the best choice for:





Scrap metal

Property rubble

Demolition garbage

Backyard rubbish

General rubbish

Event refuse

Rubbish from shops

Dust and soil





Address: Melville, Johannesburg City, 2092

087 250 3158

Website: https://www.skiphirepros.co.za/skip-hire-prices/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Skip-Hire-Pros-102432875277574 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3p3ofBdCk7MKOihM3VO2EA/featured https://za.pinterest.com/skiphirepros9831/

, https://www.localpros.co.za/skip-hire/

Skip Hire Pros - Skip Hire Prices - Debris removal service in Johannesburg Metro.





Hire a skip in Johannesburg Metro today

Skip leasings in Johannesburg Metro

Forget your visits to the rubbish pile all over again. Choose a skip, fill up it up and we will come to your place to pick up.

Your job is to pick the delivery and collection dates through our easy online form.

We offer a 2-day turnaround time but can leave the skip with for longer, if required.









Skip hire for residential properties

Residence Skip Hires

Are you worried about excessive waste that even your local municipal waste collection can't handle? Choose a skip! We drop it at your home, you can fill it, and we will pick it up.

Our home skips can be used for:

Garden refuse

Renovation junk

Spring cleaning

General refuse

Renting a skip for your business

Commercial Skip Leasings

Our skips can also accommodate industrial uses.

Dispose of the rubbish in a clean and affordable way when you choose skips.

You can keep the skips at your premises for as long as you want and we will pick up once you've loaded them.

Commercial skips offer great functionality for:

Workplaces that are being refurbished

Restaurants

Businesses that generate lots of waste

Shops

Yard services

Phone us now to discuss your rubbish removal requirements!









Construction Skip Rentals

Building And Construction Skip Hires

Rubble and waste elimination from constructing sites can be so challenging and also costs too much.

You can pick any of the mini, midi, or maxi cubes that comes in a combination of 2, 6, and 11 cubes.

Complete the user-friendly online form to arrange the skip delivery and pick up.

Various skip sizes to choose from

Skip Sizes

Our skips can accommodate any kind of requirement in 3 hassle-free sizes:

Mini (2 cubes).

Midi (6 cubes).

Maxi (11 cubes).

You can conveniently utilize mini skip bins for domestic refuse such as garden refuse. You will be able to pick up 2 Venter trailers worth of waste in the mini skip bin.

Alternatively, midi skips offer enough storage for light commercial junk that equals to 30 your local municipal waste collection bins.

Maxi skips are best for construction sites.

We delivery and collect your skip in Johannesburg Metro

Skip Shipment and Collection in Johannesburg Metro.

We can deliver a skip to any address in Johannesburg Metro! Skip leasings can be for as long as you wish and we will collect your skip once you are ready.

Contact us or fill up the internet-based form to get a free estimation for skip rentals.









Skip Rental Prices

Skip Rent Prices

Skip rental prices are divided on a per skip basis. Skip hire charges also vary on the basis of the duration of rent.

For a 2-day leasing, you need to pay:

Mini (2 cubes) skip: R 700

Midi (6 cubes) skip: R 1500

Maxi (11 cubes) skip: R 2800

Our costs include skip delivery and collection anywhere in Johannesburg Metro.

Responsible Dumping of your Waste

We are enthusiastic about preserving the atmosphere and will always dispose of your waste reliably.

The recyclable waste goes to reprocessing plants and the non-recyclable dump goes into a landfill dump.

We never discard your dump in an illegal manner.

Why you should consider hiring a skip

your local municipal waste collection can deal with only a certain amount of refuse and if you need to dispose of more than that, get in touch with us for skip rents. Skip hires are ideal for saving money and time for:

Waste that is compiled from events, eating venues, or outlets

Dump gathered from building and construction projects

Domestic junk including items used at residential and garden junk

Not sure which skip is right for you? Get in touch with us today and we will aid!









What are you Allowed to put into your Skip

The skips can be used to keep any type of trash, debris, or refuse other than the dangerous waste. After picking up the waste, we will get rid of it at a recycling plant or at a dumping ground.

Connect with us here for all your queries and a free of charge estimate.

Debris Extraction.

Do you need to refurbish your residence or take care of a construction site? Hire a skip today to dump your debris easily and let us know when you want it to be collected.

To learn more and a free price estimate, fill the online form.









FAQ

Which are the locations that you provide your skip rentals to?

We supply skip service solutions to the greater Johannesburg Metro area. Whenever you find out that skip is full, we will come and collect it - easy!

Is it possible to keep the skip for long?

Keep the skip for as many days as you prefer! We provide skips for short timeframe as well as on a regular schedule.

No matter what you need, we are readily available here.

What can I put in the skip?

You can put any dump you like in your skip, as long as it is not dangerous. We reprocess the waste at a far area. We lawfully dump non-recyclable waste at a dumping ground.









At what cost I can hire a skip?

Rates vary according to the skip overall size and for how long you require it. We cost the following amounts for skips:

Can I determine the sizing of skip before getting?

If your home utilizes 2 Venter trailers for household or garden refuse, a mini skip is what you require. A midi skip is 3X as that of mini skip, and a maxi skip is ideal for construction sites.

We will gladly examine your rubbish extraction requirements and suggest a skip size: just complete the form here!

What do you do after you collect the rubbish?

Our team tries to reprocess the entire refuse. Dump that can't be reprocessed is taken to a registered land fill site. We never use illegal discarding methods!

Is skip any better than a truck or bakkie?

Skip is far more cost-effective than a truck or bakkie. You will end up saving your time because we will collect the rubbish from your home or office.









Is it simple to use a skip?

Using a skip is quite simple. You don't need a ladder or tools to dispose of the debris in a skip. Simply throw the rubbish and you're done. We'll manage the rest!

Should I really pick skip rental?

your local municipal waste collection is only able to clear away one roller rubbish bin each week. If there's more junk than one roller bin, you have to discard it yourself. It can be pricey, inconvenient and lengthy to use a bakkie, trailer or truck for refuse removal. Pick skip hire and save your initiative, time, and money.

If you need a cost-free quote, call us here!





Will my refuse be reused?

Yes, recyclable materials are collected and taken to the reusing location. Other waste is disposed of in a landfill location.

I have complex junk removal needs - can you help?

Undoubtedly, we can! Call today or send us a text message and we will make a suggestion based on your needs.