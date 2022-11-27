Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville

Look no more, Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville is a certified electric fence installer near you. Here at Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville we are able to give you a COC (Certificate of Compliance) to repair and also install your electric fence. Due to being in the business for years, we are skilled and well equipped to supply you with the perfect size and type of electric fence that will last for many years to come.

Pro Electric Fencing consists of a team of experts that is always here to handle emergency electric fence repair work and new installation.

Our installation service also provides a warranty so that you can have peace of mind. Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville provides industry- leading products when it comes to fencing wires and energizers from brands such as Nemtek and Stafix. We have chosen these suppliers to guarantee our customers get the best quality products that will guarantee a safe, liveable property with the most state-of-the-art and secure security system.

Here at Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville we install new electric fences and even repair existing fences of any size or type.

Based in Cape Town Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville is available to assist you with your electric fencing needs, we will supply you with the most state-of-the-art yet affordable electric fencing, call us now!

FULL RANGE OF ELECTRIC FENCING SERVICES

We provide our services to the whole of Cape Town and surrounding areas with a selection of different solutions to fit your fencing needs. Here are a few of our primary services and solutions:

- New Residential and Commercial Electric Fence Installation.

- Various strand lines which include 4, 6, 8 and even higher.

- Repair services and maintenance of existing electric fencing.

- We keep all electric fencing related products.

- Top of wall electric fencing for palisade, brick, block walls and more.

- Perimeter protection and freestanding electric fence walls.

- Install electric fencing onto any existing type or size gate.

- We can connect you to any existing alarms, security systems and even armed response.

PRODUCTS FOR SALE

Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville has an excellent relationship with all main brands including Nemtek and Stafix. When it comes to electric fencing installations or repairs Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville has it all. Our current price list of electric fence products is just a call away.

- Electric fencing extras.

- Mounting brackets.

- A range of electric fencing add-ons.

- Fence cables and wires.

- 12v Batteries.

- Insulators for electric fences.

- We provide energizers.

PROTECTION FROM PROPERTY INVASION

Prevent wall jumpers.

Electric fencing stops trespassers before they can try to burglarize your house. Combine an electric fence with armed response and an alarm, you will be sure to deter opportunistic trespassers from breaking into your building. Get in touch with us right away for peace of mind, we will install your electric fence in no time at all.

Protection from animal damage.

For farm owners electric fences are important, as they protect you against possible trespassers as well as potential unwanted animals. In order to protect against an intrusion you will need to install preventatives to put an end to unwanted animals from entering into your business. Electric fences around your smallholding or farm, will put an end to livestock from wandering off.

COMMERCIAL AND INFRASTRUCTURAL SECURITY

Commercial properties are most prone to robbery. At Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville we take pride in knowing we have offered complete protection of your property, so you have no reason to panic. Our industrial electric fencing systems will stop intruders from entering your workplace. As if it can't get better than this, Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville takes pride in being cost- effective too. Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville does not charge an initial call out fee and we will do our best to come up with the most efficient solution for the protection of your workplace. If you need robust security for your infrastructure, your search ends right here! Because we also supply electrical fencing for large scale barrier protection.

ELECTRIC FENCE COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

Legislation regarding electric fence installations has made it obligatory for every installer to be in ownership of a COC certificate. Thus, as we are electric fence installers, we will supply our COC. The COC guarantees a faultless installation or repair of your electric fence.

Being a COC certified electric fence supplier, we offer COC (certificate of compliance) for the following services:

-- Commercial Electric Fence Installation & Repair.

Installation and repair of electric fencing on a household property.

- Electric fence repair and installation for farming needs.

BENEFITS OF ELECTRICAL FENCING

Although they are both fences, the electric fence surpasses the old-fashioned fence in several ways. Before making the big decision to replace your conventional fence with an electric one, you should know the long-term benefits. Having this security system securing your property holds many benefits, here are just a couple of them explained:

1. Used on an existing fence- Pro Electric Fencing Bellville and Durbanville can install your new electric fence onto an existing wall or fence, as a result the costs to install an electrical security system will be much less than you would have ever expected.

2. The electric fence creates a daunting barrier for the intruder, which is very necessary for protecting your property and loved ones.

3. Durable security- Having an electric fence means having a fence that will not corrode or need to be maintained for many years, it is the most durable security option.

4. Less maintenance price-- It requires a whole lot of money to repair another security system. But electric fencing requires less money for regular maintenance and repair.

5. Electric Fencing is much more cost effective than building a higher wall with a much lower price per meter to install.

6. Easily operated- Operating your electric fence has never been easier which is helpful for someone who needs security in their home or office. You will be able to arm as well as disarm your fence using a remote or even on an app on your phone

CONTACT

