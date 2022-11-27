Garage Door Pros - Aluminium Garage Door Prices





Protect your store or residential or commercial property from mischief-makers and also burglars

Personalized sizes, types, designs and surfaces

Resilient with a 25+ year lifespan

Roller doors for interior and exterior stores, industrial and also industrial buildings





Roller Shutter Door Suppliers and Installers in Johannesburg Metro





Are you fed up with being burglarized?

Does your insurance not want to cover the losses from break-ins anymore?

Many break-ins happen via doors and windows, roller shutters will quit this from taking place!





Types of Roller Shutter Doors

There are several type of roller shutters to fulfil numerous demands for both industrial and also residential.

Interior Perforated Roller Shutter doors

Inside perforated shutters are fitted to the inside of structures like store doors inside malls.

Perforated to offer outstanding ventilation

Permit a lot of light to pass through

Various finishes, designs and colours to match your shop.

Outside Roller Shutter Doors

These doors are provided in solid and also perforated alternatives made from different products and also used in different styles, colours as well as sizes to suit any structure's demands.

More powerful styles and also extra reinforcing.

Perforated and also Solid choices

Weatherproof alternatives.





Handbook Roller Shutters Doors

Handbook Roller shutter Doors as the name suggests are run by hand.

Can be opened with a hand crank

No need for electrical installment

Are spending plan friendly

No electric components that can fail





Electric Automated Roller Shutters Doors

Automated Roller Shutter Doors are a whole lot easier yet the comfort comes at an expense with higher initial financial investment prices and a little bit of added maintenance.

Opened and closed with a press of a button

Can be integrated right into the remainder of the safety and security system

Practical to open up numerous times a day.

Single as well as Three phase electric motor offered





Built-In Roller Shutters Doors

With integrated Roller Shutter Doors, the framework of the door is recessed right into the wall surfaces.

Provides added protection against tampering and also hides a lot of the elements especially

Sleek frameless look when open.

Harder to install as well as needs correct planning

Built-On Roller Shutters Doors

Built-on roller shutter doors are connected to the setup's surface area. This implies that your door's rails and shutter boxes will certainly be subjected as well as visible.

Modern pleasing styles

Simpler and also less expensive to mount

Tamperproof