Decking Pros - Decking Prices

Address: Melville, Johannesburg City, 2092

087 250 3223

Website: https://www.deckpros.co.za/decking-prices/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Decking-Pros-102263318579128 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_da7a5XQeP2vIRUsa9uoUQ https://za.pinterest.com/deckingpros/

, https://www.localpros.co.za/decking/

Decking Pros - Decking Prices - Deck builder in Johannesburg Metro. Expert Deck Builder Contractors. Composite Decking, Wooden Decking, Wooden Pergolas, Pool Decking and Cladding. Get Decking Maintenance and Repair same-day. Enhance the look of your home and increase its value, call Decking Pros now.

Considering redesigning the outdoor area?

Decking can convert the outdoor area of your home into a modern space. A professional decking provider can help you with:

Deck installation solutions

Deck restoring

Decking services for individual needs

Deck installation guidance





A decking builder and installer can guide you towards the best choice of deck and price quote.





Some of the factors you should go for decking are:

You will have an area where you can enjoy the most

The reselling value of your home will raise alongside its appeal

Outdoor area which is impressive and soothing

























Deck Installation Services

Composite Decking:

Composite decking is much more popular than other decking options because:

Lasts longer compared to wooden decks

Not as much maintenance as other decks

Similar to wood

The best investment you'll make on your outdoor space

Comes in various designs to compliment your outdoor area





This form of decking is made from an eco-friendly blend of wood fibres, bonding agents, and plastics. Composite decking is budget-friendly and comes in multiple options that mean you can go for any of them.

Wooden Decking:

Wooden decks make your outdoor look much more wonderful. This all-natural decking is best to make your home look ravishing.





This decking is easily available to install at a handy price range.





Install wooden decking that is ethically sourced, eco-friendly, and made from high-quality:

IPE

Garappa

Pine

Red Balau

Massaranduba





Wooden Pergolas

Decking gives a makeover to your home or office. But if you want to give your outdoors a completely new look, go for pergolas.





A wooden pergola can:

Safely enclose the decking

Enhance the outdoor decking

Give you a lot of morning natural light and shade in the afternoon





Fill this online form or contact us on the given number to have the outdoor space of your dreams!





Pool Decking

Do you enjoy your pool paving? A lot of pool paving does nothing to enhance the look of your pool and garden and can be dangerous for children.





Pool decking is best to give the outside area of the pool an ideal look. Any form of pool decking can last for several years and you may not have to do anything else to renovate your pool area.





Boost your pool's charm by choosing a wooden pergola.





Decking Maintenance and Repair

If you've installed decking, then you should regularly get it repaired by an expert. Composite decking doesn't need much routine maintenance but wooden decking requires additional care as it is exposed to the elements.





It can be a mistake if you try to repair the decking by yourself; go for a pro and save your valuable time.





Get deck repairing done by a professional. Our deck repair professionals use quality materials and procedures to convert your deck into a new one.

























FAQ

I can't choose between wooden and composite decking?

There is no perfect response to this concern as it depends upon what you need to have. Composite decking has a long life and can undergo extreme weather for many years. It is costly as compared to other decking but can spare you money in the long run. Wooden decking gives an organic feel to the outdoor space. It calls for routine fixing but can cost less to install.





Can wooden decking give a decent ROI?

Wooden decking, while not as lasting as composite decking, should last you many years and longer, if you are devoted to routine repair and maintenance. It's a great expenditure!





Can my deck become wet?

Yes, it can take place but you can avoid it. Sweep the decking and wipe it regularly to avoid getting the surface slippery. Or else apply anti-skid oil bought from a decking builder and installer.





Is it true that rats can live under the decking?

It is a complete myth as it is impossible for rats to stay alive under the decks. Rats can not enter inside the decking from anywhere.





Is it compulsory to get permission for deck installation?

No, there's no approval needed when you're installing decking in your own home.





Can a homeowner who has a sloped lawn install a deck?

Yes, you can install a deck because there's no damage to the deck or the garden. They can provide you with a convenient decking solution that will spruce up your yard.





How to clean decks?

We never recommend pressure washing. Rather sweep the decks and use a firm brush to get rid of any particles. If you've still not attained the preferred result, apply some mild cleaning solution, and hose down with some water.





Can I put bulky plants on my deck?

Yes, you absolutely can. Decking is installed to handle heavyweight thus, it is strong enough.