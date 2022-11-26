Pro Electric Fencing Benoni





Look no further, Pro Electric Fencing Benoni is a certified electric fence installer near you. We are certified and able to supply you with a COC (Certificate of Compliance) to install and repair any electric fence in Benoni. You can put your trust in us, we are an experienced team that will provide you with the correct size and type of electric fence that will stay secure and last for years.





Pro Electric Fencing Benoni

Address: Rynfield, Benoni, 1514

087 250 2489

Website: https://proelectricfencing.co.za/benoni/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/proelectricfencing https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNUGYFta9lBmrM__XRs9P7g/about?disable_polymer=1 www.pinterest.com/ProElectricFencing

, https://www.localpros.co.za/electric-fencing/

Pro Electric Fencing Benoni - Fence contractor in Benoni. Pro Electric Fencing consists of a team of experts that is always here to handle emergency electric fence repair work and new installation in Randburg, Sandton, Midrand, Roodepoort, East Rand, Pretoria, Centurion and Johannesburg.

Pro Electric Fencing Benoni also supplies customers with a warranty for every installation so that they can have peace of mind. Pro Electric Fencing Benoni supplies industry- leading products when it comes to fencing wires and energizers from brands such as Nemtek and Stafix. We can assure you that using these suppliers will ensure the best quality products that will make your property safe and secure.

Here at Pro Electric Fencing Benoni we install new electric fences and also repair existing fences of any size or type.

Based in Benoni near you, our team is always available to help you with the most state-of-the-art and cost effective electric fencing in your home or workplace, call us now!

FULL RANGE OF ELECTRIC FENCING SERVICES

Comprehensive Range of Electric Fencing Services

------

At Pro Electric Fencing Benoni, we serve the Benoni area with a full selection of services and different items to supply you substantial infrastructure security. Some of our primary services and goods offerings consist of:

- New Household and Commercial Electric Fence Installation.

- We cater for a range of different strand lines. These consist of a 4 strand line, 6 strand line, 8 strand line and higher.

- Repair work and maintenance of existing electric fencing.

- Electric fencing goods for sale.

- Electric fencing for the top of your walls.

- Stand alone/ Freestanding electric fence walls and perimeter protection.

- Electrify your gates.

- We are able to link you to any existing alarms, security systems and even armed response.

PRODUCTS FOR SALE

Nemtek and Stafix are two leading brands that we have a really good relationship with. We carry the full variety of parts for both repairs and new installations. Contact Pro Electric Fencing Benoni right away for prices of our electric fence products.

- Mounting brackets.

- Accessories for your electric fence.

- Energizer.

- Insulators for electric fences.

- We provide 12v Batteries.

- Fencing wires and cables.

- A variety of electric fencing accessories.

PROTECTION FROM PROPERTY INVASION

Protection From Business Invasion

Prevent wall jumpers.

It is much more challenging breaking into a property that is protected by an electric fence. With an electric fence as well as an alarm system and armed response trespassers won't waste their time attempting to get into your house. Get in touch with us today for peace of mind, we will install your electric fence in no time at all.

Protection from animal damage.

Owners of smallholdings and farms need a barrier for both animals and criminals. Install a system to prevent unwanted animals from entering and potentially damaging your premises or livestock. An electric fence is the ideal preventative measure to prevent wandering cattle or other animals.

COMMERCIAL AND INFRASTRUCTURAL SECURITY





Commercial properties are commonly targeted by criminals. At Pro Electric Fencing Benoni we take pleasure in knowing we have supplied complete protection of your property, so you have no reason to stress. Our commercial electric fencing systems will deter intruders from entering your workplace. Added to this, we provide our customers with electric fencing solutions that are cost- effective. Pro Electric Fencing Benoni does not charge an initial call out charge and we will do our best to come up with the most effective solution for the protection of your workplace. No need to search any further, our team is all set to provide your property with the protection it needs, we offer robust security for any size property.

ELECTRIC FENCE COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

Regulation regarding electric fence installations has made it obligatory for every installer to be in ownership of a COC certificate. Pro Electric Fencing Benoni is obligated to offer a COC. This certificate helps in assuring your electric fence is installed or repaired the right way without any faults.

We will provide a COC(certificate of compliance) for the following services we offer:

- Installation and repair for electric fences on industrial properties.

- Farming Electric Fence Installation & Repair!

Electric fence installation and repair for residential properties.

BENEFITS OF ELECTRICAL FENCING

When analyzing the safety and performance of an electric fence against a traditional fence, the electric fence far outweighs every other. Electric fences carry a large range of advantages for you and your property. There are many advantages of securing your property with an electric fence, here are a few explained:

1. Used on an existing fence-- If your property has an existing fence, it might not set you back you much to have an electric fence installed. We can install the electrified fencing on an existing wall or fence system. As a result, the cost to install an electrical fencing system will be much less as compared to another security system.

2. Creates a barrier- Creating a barrier is very necessary when protecting your home and loved ones from intruders.

3. Security that lasts- Electric fencing is the option that will last for several years without reinstallation, there is no need for maintaining or rust repairs.

4. Less maintenance costs- Repairing other security systems can become costly, electric fences do not require as much for regular maintenance and repair making this your most costs- effective option.

5. Building a higher wall will cost you more per square metre than electric fencing.

6. Easily operated- Electric fencing is not only more efficient but it is also easily operated from a remote or app on your cell phone, you will be able to arm and disarm your electric fence at home or work with one easy click.

CONTACT

To get a free price estimate on electric fencing installation and repairs, get in touch with us now! Irrespective of where you are in Benoni, we will provide you with high- top quality security installations for both commercial and residential properties.