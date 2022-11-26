Paving Pros Bloemfontein





Paving Service Providers Bloemfontein

Getting concerned about how your outdoor looks? We are here to do it for you. For years now we have offered the finest quality residential and commercial paving solutions to clients in Bloemfontein and its neighboring areas.

Our paving services incorporate the expertise, equipment, and skillset to completely refurbish your property. We have vast areas of expertise in offering paving solutions including houses, shopping areas, schools, churches, hospitals, and more. Call us today to discover how paving can be the best option to enhance your outdoor area.





Address: Fichardt Park, Bloemfontein, 9301

087 250 0743

Website: https://www.pavingpros.co.za/paving-bloemfontein/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Paving-Pros-104705994928777

, https://www.localpros.co.za/paving-contractors/

Our Services

You'll be guided by a group of paving pros and everything will be immediately started.





Patio Paving and Pool Area Paving

We have a specialist, highly skilled team of paving contractors who can easily bring your vision to life. Ready to transform your pool or patio area? We can make it happen for you.

You can rely on our experience in handling even the most difficult projects. We will not let you feel discouraged at any point.

Driveway Paving

Do you feel annoyed by the way your driveway looks? If yes, then look no further than our personalized paving services. After the paving solution, your property will look equally beautiful inside and out.

Entry and Walkway Paving

Give your entrance/walkway a face-lift by installing new paving. Choose among any wonderful design or colour pattern that will make your entrance as amazing as you see in magazines.

Our specialist will first examine your outdoor area and then come up with a perfect service that fits you best. Our paving service will give an aesthetic appeal to your space that will stay intact for years.

Commercial and Industrial Paving

Don't ever ignore the looks of your office or industrial building. A perfect property where you're operating your company can keep your consumers coming back to your business. Look is important for your business' growth. If your commercial building looks attractive right from the main gate to the conference room, be rest assured that it will appear reliable.

We provide paving services for every single sort of industrial building. Whether yours is a shopping center, a depot, a gas station, you name it, we've got an assortment of styles, colours, and designs that will amaze you.

Paving Cleaning

Paving maintenance should be done by an expert that has specialized equipment. If you need skilled paving service, call us now.

Types of Paving blocks

We provide paving blocks for

Residential Driveways and Paving

When anyone visits your house for the first time, a driveway is what they recognize. Enhance your driveway with clay, bevel edge, or cobble pavers. We will let you decide which one you should go with.

Flagstone Paving

This sort of paving is perfect for patio and pool. Pavers are available in several varieties of shades, sizes, and patterns to spruce up the overall look of your outdoors.

Commercial Paving

For your industrial property, go for SABS approved pavers that are resilient. Such pavers can withstand massive loads in shopping centers, parking areas and truck stops. You can choose any sort of design, colour, and design to enhance your commercial unit.

Retaining walls and blocks

Retainer walls are an integral part of your property in protecting as well as making it look beautiful. Soil can cause a problem in building sites, that's where the retainer wall or blocks come in.

Wall Cladding

Wall cladding is an excellent way to spruce up the overall look of your house, it is applied by cementing loose pieces of cast cladding onto the wall using several designs and sizes to form a pattern.

FAQs

- How to ask for an estimate from a paving expert?

The online contact form is the best way to reach us but you are also welcome to call on our number.

- Do you also provide a paving maintenance solution?

Your paving may not require routine maintenance as long as the external aspects are not against it. Your paving can become dirty if you use it everyday therefore, a cleaning service is required. That's why we offer various repair services.

- Why should you choose us?

Do you want to know what makes us different from other paving contractors in Bloemfontein?

We have plenty of experience

We have the essential tools and a team of skilled pavers to work on each project

Our solutions cost less

We use resources that are directly sourced from manufacturers

We guarantee you 100% satisfaction





Get In Touch

We understand that you deserve absolutely the best paving services. We are here to fill the gap. Need a fast and a free price quote? Call us!



