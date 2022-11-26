Geyser Experts - Geyser Prices





Not able to use hot water due to a defective or leaking geyser?

We can help regardless of the insurance coverage your geyser has. We make sure that you can get your insurance payment instantly.

Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our speciality at Geyser Experts - Geyser Prices, we have a full variety of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can help you after hours in most cases.





SANS Geyser Specifications

Our professionals at Geyser Experts - Geyser Prices have years of experience and qualifications to provide SANS 10254 approved geyser repairs or replacements





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installation, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Repairs.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves installation.

Thermostat and element replacing.

Valves (pressure valves replacing and installing).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is one of the most popular geyser brands in South Africa out of all the others. They have an outstanding support team and offer affordable geysers. Kwikot geysers can be found in every house in Johannesburg Metro and Johannesburg Metro Metro. Electric water heaters created by Kwikot comply with SANS 151 specs. Each Kwikot water heater provides 2 or 5 years warranty.





At Geyser Experts - Geyser Prices we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

When it comes to quality and budget-friendly choice, Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are what users prefer. Trendline geysers also support heat pumps and solar panels.





• Efficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• Durable inner cylinder fabricated from 2 mm enamel superior steel

• IPX4 rated opposing water splash

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers are a well-known alternative and come from a company that offers a variety of plumbing items and replacement parts in Johannesburg Metro. Electric geysers by FRANKE are created according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical parts





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are very popular and we bring the best of Solar Geyser system installations and replacements.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water consumption through electric and nonrenewable fuel source substitutes - that means solar geysers are a perfect option. It may seem that solar geysers cost much on installation but on the other hand, you don't need to pay massive electricity bills in the months to come.













Got Burst Geyser? Take a look at the signs of having problems with it

Running out of Hot Water

Most usual warning of an issue in a geyser is the inability to provide hot water. This problem occurs primarily in 150L-200L water heaters where the heating element stops heating correctly due to the mineral deposits.

It can also result in leakage and the only solution to this problem is heating element replacement.





Noisy Geyser

It is also common to hear strange sounds out of a geyser but it should be repaired instantly. This is also because of the same reason and that is mineral deposits. When the water heater tries to heat the water and mineral deposits prevent it from heating, high-temperature reasons excessive noises in the tank. This overheating results in the water heater to fail and leak.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Smelly and cloudy water is also a symptom of a broken water geyser.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rust is the outcome of the reaction that happens between the steel material of the tank and water. Corrosion can be prevented with an anode rod found in the geyser but it will at some point lead to corrosion because of natural reasons. After this, the corrosive forces will affect the tank and its connection leading to a leakage.





Defective Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Apart from the temperature and pressure relief valve, a Geyser also has a safety relief valve to release the pressure. If this valve becomes defective or is capped off, the tank can burst with the force of a small bomb! Never cap off a temperature and pressure relief valve, you must change any defective or leaking values.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water from the tank is the most obvious warning of a geyser that needs to be changed before it damages your home. Beware of neglecting it as it may result in a flood in your property.



