Do you wish to transform your outdoor area into an attractive area? You are at the right place because we are the reliable paving specialists of Johannesburg Metro. You can rely on our Johannesburg Metro team due to our comprehensive experience in the field.

Our paving solutions integrate the experience, equipment, and skillset to completely restore your property. We have already offered our solutions to homes, schools, markets, shopping malls, churches, hospitals, and more. Call us now and we'll clear your queries regarding paving services.





Address: Melville, Johannesburg City, 2092

087 250 2906

Website: https://www.pavingpros.co.za/paving-prices/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Paving-Pros-104705994928777

, https://www.localpros.co.za/paving-contractors/

Our Services

You'll be guided by a group of paving experts and everything will be immediately started.





Patio Paving and Pool Area Paving

Our paving experts have the skills to help you get the paving of your dreams. Want to transform how your patio and pool area looks? Our team will take every vital step to make your dream outdoor area a reality.

Our decades of experience has led us to perfection in paving. We work up till your utmost satisfaction.





Driveway Paving

Do you hate your driveway? If yes, then let us know and we will arrange a custom paving solution for you. After the paving is installed successfully, you'll be surprised how your exterior is matching the inside of your home.





Entrance and Walkway Paving

Paving can enhance the entry or walkway to a huge level. Envious of the entry you see in magazines? Not anymore, because we can make it attainable for you.

Our pro will first examine your outdoor area and then offer a perfect solution that fits you best. Our paving solution will give an aesthetic appeal to your space that will stay intact for several years.





Commercial and Industrial Paving

First impressions can tell a lot about your residential or commercial property. Owning an industrial property that looks the part tells everyone who visits that they are dealing with the right people. It all starts with the appearance. It is considered professional etiquette to have an industrial building that is neat and well-maintained.

We provide paving solutions for every sort of industrial building. We have paving services for each form of business that can get along with your branding shades.





Paving Cleaning

Once cleaned, paving looks as beautiful as new. Contact us to make your paving look well-maintained and fresh.

Kinds of Paving blocks

We supply paving installations for





Residential Driveways and Paving

When anyone visits your house for the first time, a driveway is what they observe. If you have a somewhat high budget then you can go for clay pavers otherwise, cobble or bevel edge pavers are ideal for your driveway. We will let you choose which one you should opt for.





Flagstone Paving

Perfect for pool and patio areas. Experiment with as many shades, textures, and sizes as you want so you can achieve the desired look of your outdoor space.





Commercial Paving

If you need paving for your industrial outdoors, ensure it is SABS approved and solid enough to handle a massive load. That's why such pavers are the right fit for parking areas, shopping malls, truck stops, and more. You can choose any kind of design, colour, and shape to spruce up your commercial unit.





Retaining walls and blocks

Retainer walls not only improve the appearance of the property but they are very useful as well. Retaining walls and blocks help to retain the soil in a property.





Wall Cladding

Wall cladding involves the application of cast cladding pieces on the wall in various designs and sizes.





FAQs





- How to get a quote from a paving contractor?

If you need a comprehensive quotation, fill the online price quote form, or as an alternative, call us on our given number.

- Do you also offer a paving repair service?

Paving is generally heavy duty but it gets affected due to external factors. If you tend to use the paving every day, it can become dirty. That's why we provide various maintenance services.

- Why should you choose us?

Still don't know what sets us apart?

We have years of expertise

We use all types of abilities and tools that makes our paving ideal

Our solutions cost less

We source the finest raw materials and supplies directly from the manufacturers

We offer 100% customer solution satisfaction





Get In Touch

We want to offer you the best paving services in your area. We are here so that you can experience the best paving ever. Call us and we will gladly provide you with a complimentary quotation.