Our leak detection groups are certified plumbings all set to help you with finding and repairing any water leaks in the house or work in Sandton and its surrounds. We focus on identifying the leak no matter how big or little and then supplying you with the best solution to fix the leak.

You can be ensured that all our teams are trained leak detection specialists utilizing the most efficient equipment available.

Our Leak Detection Solutions

We can find and fix your water leak no matter the size, we provide the following services in Sandton

- Commercial Leak Detection

- Water Loss Control

- Pipeline Tracing

- Leak Alerts/ Data Logging

- Residential Leak Detection





Household Leak Detection

Believe a water leak in your home? Switch off all running water in and outside your home, your next stop will be the water metre. If the dial on the metre is still moving it suggests there is still a flow of water which implies your home could have a leak.

Call today for a quick response and repair work of your household water leaks. Our groups remain in and around Sandton and can assist in finding and repairing your leak effectively and expertly.

Industrial and Industrial

Our teams not just concentrate on household leaks but also commercial and commercial leak detection. We are able to find any kind of leak in shopping centers, hotels, storage facilities, factories, workshops, office buildings and much more. Our devices and team of specialists are ready in and around Sandton to locate and fix your industrial or commercial leak.

Flats and Complexes

We specialize in finding leaks in flats and complexes, no matter how big or little. We have experience working with body corporates and are able to conserve you countless rands in water expenses. Identifying a leak in a complex may be challenging for some but our team of specialists are well geared up to find and fix your complex's leak in no time.

Pool Leak Detection

It can be tricky identifying whether you have a leak in your swimming pool or whether the loss of water is because of evaporation. Evaporation does cause your pool to lose water, the amount will vary depending on the season and environment you are living in however if you are finding yourself filling your pool weekly there may be a possible leak.

There are signs to watch out for when believing a swimming pool leak:

The ground is wet in locations around the pool

The swimming pool has cracks or holes

The pool paving is beginning to lift or sink

Air bubbles at the inlet





The Bucket Test

In order to ensure a leak in your pool, you can carry out the pail test.

Your pool will require to be at a regular water level, fill a 20 litre container with pool water 100mm from the top.

Put the bucket on the 1st action of your swimming pool, make sure a 3rd of the pail is under water

Mark the water level inside the container and mark the swimming pool water on the outside of the bucket

Leave the pail for a day and after that compare the two water levels. If the swimming pool water level is lower than the container's water level the opportunities you have a leak are high. If both levels are the same you have no leak however evaporation has occurred.

Our team of experts can recognize and fix your leaking swimming pool in no time at all, saving you time and money. Stop the waste, call us now!













FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION

How to identify whether I have a water leak?

There are a few signs to search for when thinking a water leak, these include:

- Your water expense has actually increased considerably without factor

- Moisture or damp on your walls, floors or driveways

- Your pipelines or taps are making a hissing sound

- Your water meter does not stop running, even when all taps are closed

- Low water pressure

What is consisted of throughout a call out?

During a leak detection call out, our groups will travel to the site of the leak, assess the issue, use our specialised equipment to determine where the leak is and fix the leak. The site see cost will omit the repair work which will be estimated for independently.

What Leak Detection Equipment do we use?

In order to find the water leak accurately, we use a variety of quality acoustic and gas leak detection equipment, this consists of leak correlators, circulation logging and thermal imaging video cameras.

CCTV Cameras These cams are used to inspect the condition of the stormwater and drain systems.

Thermal Imaging Thermal electronic cameras are able to see 30mm to 40mm into walls and can trace warm water lines.

Data Logging Enables us to keep an eye on and measure your water loss, daily reports can be created with usage readings to identify early leaks.

Pipeline Location Pipe location is utilized when finding pipelines on the outside of the structure which are galvanized.

Sonde To identify where the break or block in your system is. Sonde is also utilized to track the drainage and stormwater systems and how they are running.

Ultrasound helps in finding leaks by determining loud locations on piping systems.

High-Pressure Jetting High pressure jetting is utilized by our group to clear obstructions.

Gas Location Our groups utilize gas area devices in addition to ultrasound when customers have discovered an increase in their water costs. This technique is very accurate in discovering leaks.

Will Insurance Cover my Leak?

Most insurance provider do cover water leak repair work. The owner of the insurance plan will require to follow up with the insurance company to make sure whether their leak will be covered and what the terms and conditions are.