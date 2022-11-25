Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)
Painters in Durban
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Painting
  • painters
  • wall painter
  • painting prices
  • painting price
  • house painters
  • painting near me
  • painter contractor
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) - No mess|Neat Finish|Free Quote - Home Painting Specialists in Durban


    Interior and Exterior Painting Professionals - We cover and clean - More affordable than you believe - Insured. Visit our website for no-obligation quotes in Durban


    Exterior and interior

    No mess! We cover and clean

    More affordable than you think

    Experienced painters


    Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)

    Address: Building 11, 28 Kyalami Road, Westmead Ext, Durban, 3608

    087 250 0613

    Website: https://www.affordablepainters.co.za/painting-contractors-durban/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Affordable-Painters-100763979058853 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd-IalNkrGi_RIoGH7sSykQ/about https://za.pinterest.com/affordablepainters4804/

     , https://www.localpros.co.za/painting-contractors/

    Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) - Painting Contractor in Durban. We will transform your property from the inside out, with expertise in both interior and exterior home painting in and around South Africa.

    Affordable Painters South Africa utilize only the best paints, supplies, and innovative brush, roller, and spray-painting techniques to provide the best results every time.


    We offer: High Pressure Cleaning, Interior and Exterior Painting, Residential and Commercial Painting, Industrial Painting as well as Roof Spraying and Painting.


    Why choose Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)?

    Searching for top quality painters in Durban at a sensible rate? Our dedicated personnel will transform your property from the inside out, with expertise in both interior and outside house painting around Durban.


    Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) utilize only the best paints, materials, and ingenious brush, roller, and spray-painting strategies to offer the very best outcomes every time.


    Painters

    Wall Painters

    Painting Costs

    House Painting

    Painters Near Me

    Painters Durban

    Low-cost Painters

    painting contractors Durban

    house painters Durban

    painters near me

    house painting professionals


    Painting Contractor Providers in Durban

    Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) happily uses a full variety of painting services to houses and services throughout Durban and surrounding locations. Whether you require outside or interior painting for domestic, industrial and commercial residential or commercial properties.


    High Pressure Cleaning

    Interior and Exterior Painting

    Residential and Commercial Painting

    Industrial Painting

    Roof Spraying and Painting



    Residential Interior & Wall Exterior Painters

    A new home's paintwork is what differentiates it. An average house may be transformed into a stunning house with the ending up touch. It's the first thing individuals see when they walk in, and it sets the tone for the remainder of the house.

    Industrial Painting

    Industrial painting tasks require specialized knowledge in order to achieve a premium surface while minimizing injury or property damage. All of our staff members have actually performed a variety of industrial painting projects, both within and out. We have worked on a variety of materials, including concrete, steel, and other industrial surfaces.

    Roof Spraying and Painting

    Among the benefits of roofing spraying is that a heat-reflective roofing coating may assist reduce heat going into the home via the roofing system and ceiling, resulting in lower energy expenditures and enhanced convenience. Your roofing system will be preserved and sealed for many years thanks to innovative nanotechnologies used, supplying you assurance for a fraction of the cost of a new roofing system.

    High Pressure Cleansing

    Do you desire to refresh the feel and look of your home or company with a brand-new palette? Affordable Painters Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) staff utilizes the most updated cleaning technologies and strategies to make your home cleaner for longer. Durban property owners might depend on us to improve the beyond their homes by utilizing high-pressure cleaning equipment.


    Provide us a call today to quote on your paint job


    Painting Frequently Asked Question

    When is it time to repaint my house?

    Some individuals repaint their houses when they buy them simply to alter the colour and others repaint right before they offer their house to improve its curb appeal. Generally though, you want to have your house painted every 5-10 years.


    How can I inform if I have lead paint on my walls?

    It's incredibly simple for us to confirm, and we do it all the time. We utilize a 3M lead check swab, rub it on the surface, and if the swab turns red, lead is present.


    What should I do to get my home ready to paint?

    You may transfer delicate products and small objects to include interior painting. You might want to eliminate photos or mirrors from the wall, but only if you are positive in your capability to do so.


    Any big items that we can't work around will be moved, and whatever will be covered with plastic and tarpaulins. Little items, such as potted plants, should be moved away from your home while painting the exterior. We do ask that you park away from your house and switch on the pipe water for our use.


    How long do you believe it will require to paint my home?

    Painting the exterior of a standard home (approximately 2500 square metres) takes around 5-7 days. It depends on how much sanding, repair work, and re-glazing is required. We offer a big sufficient group to each job to guarantee that it is finished on time and without hurrying. Interior tasks take around the very same amount of time as outside ones.


    What takes place if it starts to drizzle when you're painting my house?

    It's unusual, and we continuously watch on the projection. If this occurs, we return when it has dried, prep that side once again, and repaint the afflicted area.


    Will I have to clean up once my painting task is completed?

    No, we return whatever to its initial place and get rid of all of our own trash, scrap, and products. We vacuum as required, with the objective of making it appear as if we were never there.



    Free Quote - Home Painting Specialists in Durban


    Commercial painting tasks require specialized knowledge in order to attain a high-quality finish while decreasing injury or property damage. All of our staff members have carried out a range of industrial painting jobs, both within and out. Durban house owners might rely on us to improve the outside of their homes by using high-pressure washing equipment.


    Painting the exterior of a basic house (around 2500 square metres) takes around 5-7 days.

    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    Building 11, 28 Kyalami Road, Westmead Ext
    3608 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-872500613 www.affordablepainters.co.za/painting-contractors-durban
      Add SEO element