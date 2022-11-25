Your browser is out-of-date.

My Carports SA—Shadeports Johannesburg
Roofing & Gutters in Johannesburg
    My Carports SA - Shadeports Johannesburg - # 1 Qualified Shadeport installers near. Dedicated and reputable Team. * Workmanship is guaranteed * Cost effective and eye-catching. * Commercial or domestic *

    Shadeports installers Johannesburg City


    My Carports SA - Shadeports Johannesburg goal is to provide inexpensive protection for vehicles, trailers, watercrafts, campers, and also vehicles. Shadeports are likewise suitable for exterior areas because they provide security from the sun and warmth while still enabling you to appreciate the outdoors.

    My Carports SA - Shadeports Johannesburg supply shadeports for business, commercial and domestic markets, such as:


    Dining establishments

    Creches

    College playgrounds

    Cars and truck washes

    Team auto parking

    Home entertainment areas


    My Carports SA - Shadeports Johannesburg

    Address: Workshop 11, 157 St Andrew Rd, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg City, 2192

    087 250 0501

    Website: https://mycarports.co.za/shadeports-johannesburg/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/MyCarportsJohannesburg  www.pinterest.com/MyCarportsSA

     , https://www.localpros.co.za/shadeports/

    My Carports SA - Shadeports Johannesburg - Carport and pergola builder in Johannesburg City. 


    Please call or whatsapp us today, My Carports SA - Shadeports Johannesburg can aid regardless of the size of the task.

    Kinds of Structures

    Wall surface mounted

    Back to back cantilever

    2 post cantilever

    4 pole stand-alone

    Standard Shadeport Size

    2.8 m x 5.5 m - 1 x auto shadeport

    5.00 m x 5.5 m - 2 x car shadeport

    7.5 m x 5.5 m - 3 x vehicle shadeport

    10m x 5.5 m - 4 x car shadeport

    Common Roof Shapes

    Dome

    Arched

    Pyramid

    Frequently asked questions

    What are the advantages of Shadeports?


    They give shade as well as avoid autos from heating up in Summer months.

    Lowers temperature under the roofing due to the fact that hot air leaves with the textile

    They can be installed in position like restaurants, plant nurseries, pool locations, parking area,

    Gardens and play areas.


    Which is better: constructing a shadeport or building a garage?


    This all depends upon the customer's price and safety need, as it is cheaper to put up a Shadeport than to construct a garage.

    Shadeports are manufactured with a porous fabric which is breathable, permitting the hot air to run away conveniently safeguarding your assets.

    For how long do Shadeports last?


    The Shadeport covers demand to be changed every 5 - 8 years depending on their condition, whereas the fixtures can last for years.

    Do you need prepare for Shadeports


    If the carport is less than 40 square metres in dimension, then you may have your Shadeport developed without plans, but keeping that being said it is far better to double check with your neighborhood municipality.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Workshop 11, 157 St Andrew Rd, Houghton Estate
    2192 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-872500501 mycarports.co.za/shadeports-johannesburg
