GP Locksmiths Edenvale

Locksmiths serving Edenvale, car lockouts, new keys cut and access control.

We are registered with PSIRA, a private security industry and we are members of the locksmith association of South Africa.

For your peace of mind choose a locksmith of the highest standards like GP Locksmiths Edenvale to secure your property so that the people that matter most to you are safe.

GP Locksmiths Edenvale has had thorough inspections and have met the strict qualification criteria set by the (LASA) Locksmith Association of South Africa

When it comes to protecting your family, it’s important to make sure your property is secure. Call a company you can trust! Here at GP Locksmiths Edenvale your protection is our biggest concern, we are a member of the locksmith association of South Africa and we are registered with Private security industry PSIRA. This means that GP Locksmiths Edenvale has been inspected and has met the strict qualification criteria set by the Locksmith Association of South Africa (LASA).

GP Locksmiths Edenvale

Address: Eastleigh, Edenvale, 1609

087 250 2769

Website: https://gplocksmiths.co.za/edenvale/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/gplocksmith https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAaSxxrCnx6rsl5Xr-gNLw https://www.pinterest.com/gplocksmiths/

, https://www.localpros.co.za/locksmith/

GP Locksmiths Edenvale - Locksmith in Edenvale.

Why choose a locksmith who is registered? The PSIRA regulates the locksmithing industry and defines a “locksmith” as a person who, for the benefit of another person, engages in any activity or business which is related to the opening, closing or engaging of locking mechanisms of any nature, by means of a specialised device. By law, every single locksmith and business needs to be registered with PSIRA (www.psira.co.za) Failure to comply is a criminal offence and the current penalty is R1,000 000.00 for non- compliance.

Roadside Mobile Locksmith Services

Locked your keys in your car? Got somewhere to be?

GP Locksmiths Edenvale has a mobile locksmith on call 24 hours a day, anytime, anywhere throughout Edenvale. Our experienced locksmith is ready to help you regardless of where you are. We pride ourselves in being fast, our average response time is less than 30 minutes.

Our teams at GP Locksmiths Edenvale are trained and equipped to solve all types of problems, these include break- ins, lost or stolen keys, jammed locks as well as broken keys. Call us today, we have you covered!



