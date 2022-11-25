Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)
Other Businesses in Durban
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)


    Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) - Experts in Extermination


    Problems with pest infestations? Get rid of your vermin and bugs today. 


    Eliminate Termites

    Extermination

    Cockroach infestations

    Rat and mice infestations

    Pest control surveys

    Fumigation 


    Book a Pest Inspection for your home or office


    Book your pest inspection today and get a free quotation Take the first step towards a pest-free home and office!


    Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)

    Address: Building 5, 28 Kyalami Road, Westmead Ext, Durban, 3608

    087 250 2923

    Website: https://www.getpestcontrol.co.za/service-areas/pest-control-durban-umhlanga-to-hillcrest/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Get-Pest-Control-101233245650835 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiFjbiyTkwQyOAHluZY-zBA https://za.pinterest.com/getpestcontrol4718/_saved/

     , https://www.localpros.co.za/pest-control-services/

    Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) -  in Durban. Get Pest Control- Experts in removing pests from your home or business. We remove all pests including: termites, cockroaches, ants and rats. 

    Unwanted pests in your home or business pose a serious health risk and can also damage the structure of your building.


    Reasons to choose Pest Control Durban


    Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest) is a network of the top Durban pest control companies:



    Cost-effective

    qualified and experienced

    quick and competent

    secure, and

    Approved by SAPCA (South African Pest Control Association)



    Fumigation and Extermination of Pests

    Sometimes you need to take a further step as pests can sometimes be a serious problem. Fumigation exterminates your office and home from all pests. 


    Evaluate your space and use the most suitable fumigation technique

    Eradication of all unwanted pests

    They comply with health and safety regulations and use methods that are safe for humans, pets and the environment


    Specialists in Pest Control

    Pest control differs from extermination because it looks at the cause of your pest problem and helps you to prevent the pests in the first place.


    Cockroaches

    Flies

    Ants and termites

    Rats and mice

    Bed bugs

    Crickets

    Fleas, and

    More



    Termite Control Specialists.

    Termites might be tiny but the can cause serious damage to your building and surrounding trees


    In the process of building a new commercial building or home? Have a termite control expert treat the soil with termicide and avoid problems in the future.


    Your termite problem should not get out of hand!


    Cockroach Eliminators

    Your cockroach problem can easily get out of hand if you don’t control it properly.


    Since they multiply rapidly, cockroaches can pose a risk to everyone in the building and they also carry harmful diseases. Get treatment for your home and office in particular the following high risk areas:



    Shops

    Restaurants

    Kitchens (residential and commercial)

    Schools

    Offices

    Control of rats and pests.

    Like termites, rats can cause damage to your commercial building or house if the problem gets out of hand. As they carry diseases, they put your loved ones and colleagues at risk. 


    Rats can enter your building through tiny holes and a rat exterminator will easily find these spaces for you. 


     Contact a local SAPCA-accredited pest control company in Durban and improve the safety and health of your office and home. 


    Ant Controlling

    Even though they are natural, ants become problematic then they multiply and breed new colonies too fast . Having trouble keeping them out of your home and kitchen? Get professional help!. 

    If you want to prevent outbreaks for many years, proper ant control treatment will prevent this. 

    Entomologist certificate (Beetle or Pest Certificate

    Entomologist certificates should be done any time a new property is bought or sold. This is simply an inspection of the property to certify that it is free of insects that destroy or bore through wooden structure . 

    Call today or fill in the form to get your affordable and fast entomologist certificate. 

    Free Inspections for Pests

    Find out what the best treatment for your situation would be? Book your free inspection. 


    Inspections for pest control include:

    Consultation with a pest control expert

    Evaluation of the extent of your pest problem

    Custom quote and solution for your pest problem

    Fast and effective eradication of all pests


    Services
    • Pest Control
    • cockroach killers
    • fumigation services
    • pest control specialists
    • pest control services
    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    Building 5, 28 Kyalami Road, Westmead Ext
    3608 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-872502923 www.getpestcontrol.co.za/service-areas/pest-control-durban-umhlanga-to-hillcrest
      Add SEO element