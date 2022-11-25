Get Pest Control Durban (Umhlanga to Hillcrest)





Eliminate Termites

Extermination

Cockroach infestations

Rat and mice infestations

Pest control surveys

Fumigation





Address: Building 5, 28 Kyalami Road, Westmead Ext, Durban, 3608

087 250 2923

Get Pest Control- Experts in removing pests from your home or business. We remove all pests including: termites, cockroaches, ants and rats.

Unwanted pests in your home or business pose a serious health risk and can also damage the structure of your building.





Reasons to choose Pest Control Durban





Cost-effective

qualified and experienced

quick and competent

secure, and

Approved by SAPCA (South African Pest Control Association)









Fumigation and Extermination of Pests

Sometimes you need to take a further step as pests can sometimes be a serious problem. Fumigation exterminates your office and home from all pests.





Evaluate your space and use the most suitable fumigation technique

Eradication of all unwanted pests

They comply with health and safety regulations and use methods that are safe for humans, pets and the environment





Specialists in Pest Control

Pest control differs from extermination because it looks at the cause of your pest problem and helps you to prevent the pests in the first place.





Cockroaches

Flies

Ants and termites

Rats and mice

Bed bugs

Crickets

Fleas, and

More









Termite Control Specialists.

Termites might be tiny but the can cause serious damage to your building and surrounding trees





In the process of building a new commercial building or home? Have a termite control expert treat the soil with termicide and avoid problems in the future.





Your termite problem should not get out of hand!





Cockroach Eliminators

Your cockroach problem can easily get out of hand if you don’t control it properly.





Since they multiply rapidly, cockroaches can pose a risk to everyone in the building and they also carry harmful diseases. Get treatment for your home and office in particular the following high risk areas:









Shops

Restaurants

Kitchens (residential and commercial)

Schools

Offices

Control of rats and pests.

Like termites, rats can cause damage to your commercial building or house if the problem gets out of hand. As they carry diseases, they put your loved ones and colleagues at risk.





Rats can enter your building through tiny holes and a rat exterminator will easily find these spaces for you.





Contact a local SAPCA-accredited pest control company in Durban and improve the safety and health of your office and home.





Ant Controlling

Even though they are natural, ants become problematic then they multiply and breed new colonies too fast . Having trouble keeping them out of your home and kitchen? Get professional help!.

If you want to prevent outbreaks for many years, proper ant control treatment will prevent this.

Entomologist certificate (Beetle or Pest Certificate

Entomologist certificates should be done any time a new property is bought or sold. This is simply an inspection of the property to certify that it is free of insects that destroy or bore through wooden structure .

Call today or fill in the form to get your affordable and fast entomologist certificate.

Free Inspections for Pests

Find out what the best treatment for your situation would be? Book your free inspection.





Inspections for pest control include:

Consultation with a pest control expert

Evaluation of the extent of your pest problem

Custom quote and solution for your pest problem

Fast and effective eradication of all pests



