CCTV Pros Midrand - Closed circuit television in Midrand. Add CCTV to your home or office in full HD. View remotely from your phone or on your TV. Free Quotes and security audits at your property.

By knowing what is taking place on your property, you can avoid most criminal incidents. Monitoring your home has never been simpler, CCTV allows you to monitor your home or business from anywhere.

With crystal clear imaging in high resolution, you remain one step ahead prospective criminals.

CCTV camera Installers Midrand

A CCTV installer will offer a range of security camera system options in several settings:





- Homes

- Office spaces

- Storage facilities

- High-level access environments

- Site jobs

- Retail industry sites









Most CCTV installation companies in Midrand will price quote you on buying or hiring a CCTV system.





Paying a monthly fee is all you will need to do to hire a CCTV system, it's as easy as that.

Why install CCTV security cameras for your home or office?

In South Africa crime is a reality and protecting your property is a necessity, having CCTV security cameras will give you comfort. Protecting your home and office with CCTV security cameras is an excellent layer of protection.





CCTV systems not only hinder possible offenders but also motivate team members to work effectively and give guests with a sense of security.





Once criminals have seen they are on camera they will decide to execute their crime somewhere else.





Security camera choices(360, HD, Night Vision)

Your CCTV system is only good if your equipment is up to standard. Determining which cameras to install will be decided by closely considering your security needs.





HD CCTV cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras make it possible for you to easily identify suspects by giving you exceptional image resolution. Because of its very clear images, HD CCTV cameras make it effortless for criminal investigators to determine numbers and small details.





60 Degree cameras

60 degree cameras can detect activity in an area up to 4 metres and are perfect for little spaces, like courtyards.









Analogue cameras

An Analogue camera is very good for overseeing your office or home. This basic camera is suitable for overseeing general activity but will not be able to pinpoint small details.





360 Degree CCTV cameras

These cameras do not disappoint no matter the weather, they ensure good quality images. The 360 Degree camera gives you a total 360 view of the area being observed as well as everything around the camera.





Night vision CCTV video cameras

A lot of people would like to be able to take a look at their CCTV cameras after dark, this can be challenging in the dark. The Night Vision cameras use infrared lights to capture crystal clear and crisp images regardless of how dark.









Wireless vs Wired CCTV Options

Prior to selecting your CCTV unit, you need to consider whether you want a wireless or wired system.

Both units have benefits and drawbacks so it will ultimately depend upon your security needs.





Wired CCTV Systems

Wired CCTV camera units are suitable for big buildings where you have the ability to run wires for power, video transmission and internet connection.





Benefits and drawbacks to Wired CCTV systems





- Impacted by power interruptions

- Well-suited to big properties requiring numerous cameras

- Lacks flexibility

- Installation time can possibly be long

- Able to link several cameras whenever required

- Dependable









Wireless CCTV Options

The wireless CCTV option is perfect for an area where you are not able to run wires, it uses a wireless system to send your security footage which is saved on the cloud. In order to have a wireless CCTV security camera system you will need to have a WiFi network and a source of power for the camera system to connect to.





Benefits and drawbacks to Wireless CCTV Cameras





- Really flexible and excellent for tenants

- Work only on a small area

- Affected by interference, giving blurry images

- Requires a powerful wireless signal

- Like wired systems, they're affected by power outages

- Setup time is quick













CCTV System Set Up Process

The list below is an overview of the CCTV setup process:





Assessment and estimate





A site visitation will happen on confirmation of time and place, the evaluation will be on the space you require the camera setup. They will then make a recommendation on the best type of CCTV system for your needs. You will receive an obligation-free quote and work will commence once you provide the go-ahead.





Mounting CCTV camera systems

The essential locations will be selected by the CCTV expert and thereafter cameras will be mounted.





Wire and cable installation procedure

As soon as the security cameras have been installed, the cables and wires can be positioned and connected.





Connection and testing

Your CCTV camera security system should now be up and running and your CCTV contractor will connect all the components and test to be sure that everything is working.





Last handover

The unit will now be handed to you by the professional, you will be shown how the system operates and how to use it properly. The last handover will be completed once you have had a look at the installation, okayed it and signed it off.





Finest CCTV camera brands in S.

South Africa's major CCTV brand names:





- Samsung

- Avigilon

- Axis

- Sunell

- Dahua

- Hikvision









Selecting the ideal CCTV cameras for your property

CCTV Camera Systems for Residential Properties





Before installing a CCTV camera unit on your residential property you will need to determine where you would like to install your cameras. If you just need the camera for your driveway and gate to look for general activity, an analogue camera could be best.





If you are trying to find a camera that will match your budget, the Analogue camera is commonly the economical option.

Looking to monitor a very small space? The 60 degree camera is great for you.

The 360 degree camera is able to view to the left and right of the camera too.





Commercial





When it comes to CCTV systems for commercial properties, they are generally a bit more complicated. Commercial CCTV camera systems are best if you want to be able to determine fine details, like numbers on a piece of paper or facial features, an HD camera system is your best bet.

You may need a night vision camera in which case you will be able to obtain clear images no matter the time.





Deciding on the perfect CCTV Company for you





Prior to deciding on a CCTV business, you should decide if you prefer to rent or purchase a CCTV system. You will find business that offer both options and others that only offer either buying or hiring.

A warranty and after sales service is not offered by all service providers, so if this is crucial to you make sure your selected provider provides these.





Have a thorough look at what is included in your CCTV camera system installation, do they provide uninterrupted power supplies, cables and connectors?

The CCTV service provider you decide on will be able to give you great advice according to your specific security system needs, also taking the design of your premises into account.

Trust your instincts, you should feel comfortable with the CCTV service provider you have chosen.





FAQ

Would I be able to install my own CCTV unit?





Professionals are trained and experienced, they would install the CCTV unit a lot quicker than you would manage to. Linking the cables as well as the mounting of the cameras can be challenging when doing it yourself.





Mounting the cameras in the incorrect locations will mean that they are unable to monitor the entire area. Your installation will be done in 1 day at a budget-friendly price with a professional CCTV company.









Q - The cost of a CCTV system?

A - The cost of a CCTV unit varies according to the type of system you install as well as whether you decide to buy or rent the system.





Q - Can CCTV cameras prevent crime?





A - CCTV camera units help prevent a great deal of crime, as criminals do not want to be recorded on camera. Criminals are frightened by the cameras as they would prefer to commit a crime on a premises without CCTV cameras watching them. Incorporating CCTV camera systems to your property will not only deter criminals but it will also give your loved ones a better sense of security in their residence.





Q - Why should I have a CCTV system in my business if I already have great security?





A - It is not practical to think you or your security guards can be all over the place all the time. A CCTV unit keeps track of the activities of your personnels and visitors at all times. Team members will work more successfully knowing the CCTV cameras are keeping an eye on them.





Q - The time it takes to install a CCTV camera security system.

A - The overall size of your premises will determine how long the installation will take, on average CCTV installations only take a few hours and you should have your CCTV up and running within the same day.





Q- Does a CCTV camera system add value to my home?

A - Yes, definitely. CCTV cameras are a great security feature that will make you and your family members feel safe and secure.