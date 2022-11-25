JUSPROPA is a lead generation platform that connects customers looking for a service provider with professionals who provide that service.

Each member of Juspropa network has been recommended, rigorously reviewed, tested, and vetted for the privilege to be a part of this team. When you Hire a Service Provider, you can have peace of mind that your project is properly handled.

We are the best platform in South Africa & Zimbabwe to have recommended vetted professionals. Fast growing, tech focused startup. We develop cool tools that empower people for a living, we are passionate about helping people find what they need and helping the businesses that provide these services succeed. We are driving a shift towards a demand-based, digital economy for service businesses, helping them find new customers and manage their customers better.

This is a flawless designed platform, powered by cutting-edge technology with a devoted brilliant team. We have made this platform to connect opportunities, and we have just started to make everyone’s life soft and easy.



