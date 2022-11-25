Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Juspropa
Home Builders in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Juspropa Vetted Home Service Providers Plumbers, Electricians, Handyman, Waterproofing, Carpenters, Juspropa Juspropa Multi-Family house
    Juspropa Vetted Home Service Providers Plumbers, Electricians, Handyman, Waterproofing, Carpenters, Juspropa Juspropa Multi-Family house
    Juspropa Vetted Home Service Providers Plumbers, Electricians, Handyman, Waterproofing, Carpenters, Juspropa Juspropa Multi-Family house
    +12
    Juspropa Vetted Home Service Providers Plumbers, Electricians, Handyman, Waterproofing, Carpenters

     JUSPROPA is a lead generation platform that connects customers looking for a service provider with professionals who provide that service.

    Each member of Juspropa network has been recommended, rigorously reviewed, tested, and vetted for the privilege to be a part of this team. When you Hire a Service Provider, you can have peace of mind that your project is properly handled.

    We are the best platform in South Africa & Zimbabwe to have recommended vetted professionals. Fast growing, tech focused startup. We develop cool tools that empower people for a living, we are passionate about helping people find what they need and helping the businesses that provide these services succeed. We are driving a shift towards a demand-based, digital economy for service businesses, helping them find new customers and manage their customers better.

    This is a flawless designed platform, powered by cutting-edge technology with a devoted brilliant team. We have made this platform to connect opportunities, and we have just started to make everyone’s life soft and easy.


    Services
    • Plumbers
    • Electricians
    • carpenters
    • Waterproofing
    • Roofing
    • Tiler
    • Pavers
    • Glass and Aluminium
    • Builders
    • Handyman
    • Swimming Pool
    • Cleaners
    • solar installers
    • Painters
    • Ceiling Installers
    • Renovators
    • Landscaping
    • Gas Installers
    • Rubble Removal
    • Gate Motors
    • Appliance Repairs
    • Garden Services
    • Pest Control
    • Locksmith
    • Carport Shades
    • CCTV Cameras
    • Flooring
    • Aluminium Windows
    • Welders
    • Air Conditioning
    • Glass Balustrades
    • Dstv Installers
    • Show all 32 services
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Harare
    • Bulawayo
    Address
    Greenstone Office Park
    1609 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-734342008 www.juspropa.com
      Add SEO element