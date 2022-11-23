GP Locksmiths Durban

Locksmiths serving Durban, car lockouts, new keys cut and access control.

We are registered with PSIRA, a private security industry and we are members of the locksmith association of South Africa.

When it comes to the security of your property and the people that matter to you, it’s important to choose a locksmith of the highest standards.

This means that we have been vetted, inspected and have met the stringent qualification criteria set by the Locksmith Association of South Africa (LASA).

GP Locksmiths Durban has your family’s best interest in mind, we are a member of the locksmith association of South Africa as well as a registered member of Private security industry PSIRA. It’s important to choose a locksmith of the highest standard when choosing for your family’s protection. Call GP Locksmiths Durban today to get a free quote.

GP Locksmiths Durban

Address: Building 8, 28 Kyalami Road, Westmead Ext, Durban, 3629

087 250 2788

Website: https://gplocksmiths.co.za/durban/

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/gplocksmith https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAaSxxrCnx6rsl5Xr-gNLw https://www.pinterest.com/gplocksmiths/

, https://www.localpros.co.za/locksmith/

GP Locksmiths Durban - Locksmith in Durban.

Here’s why you should choose a locksmith that is registered: The PSIRA regulates the locksmithing industry and they define a “locksmith”as “a person who, for the benefit of another person, engaged in any activity or business which is related to the opening, closing or engaging of locking mechanisms of any nature, by means of a specialised device.”By law, every single locksmith and business needs to be registered with PSIRA (www.psira.co.za) Failure to comply is a criminal offence and the current penalty is R1,000 000.00 for non- compliance.

Roadside Mobile Locksmith Services

Locked your keys in your car?

No need to panic, here at GP Locksmiths Durban we have a mobile locksmith on call 24 hours a day, no matter when you call or where you are he will be of assistance to you in less than 30 minutes. We pride ourselves in being one of the fastest locksmiths in Durban. We will fix your problems quickly and with minimum disruption. Our teams are trained to deal with various emergencies, some of these being: jammed locks, break – ins, lost or stolen keys and broken keys.



