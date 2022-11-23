Carports.co.za - Shadeports Pretoria - # 1 Qualified Shadeport installers near. Devoted and reliable Team. * Workmanship is guaranteed * Cost efficient and also eye-catching. * Commercial or property *

Shadeports are suitable for exterior locations since they provide protection from the sun and heat while still allowing you to enjoy the outdoors.

Shadeports are used for commercial and residential markets, such as:





Dining establishments

Creches

School playgrounds

Vehicle washes

Personnel vehicle parking

Home entertainment areas





Types of Structures

Wall mounted

Back to back cantilever

2 post cantilever

4 post stand-alone

Standard Shadeport Size

2.8 m x 5.5 m - 1 x car shadeport

5.00 m x 5.5 m - 2 x auto shadeport

7.5 m x 5.5 m - 3 x auto shadeport

10m x 5.5 m - 4 x vehicle shadeport

Usual Roof Shapes

Dome

Arched

Pyramid

Frequently asked questions

What are the advantages of Shadeports?





They give shade and avoid cars from warming up in Summer months.

Lowers temperature under the roof since hot air runs away with the fabric

They can be mounted in position like restaurants, plant nurseries, swimming pool locations, parking lot,

Gardens and playgrounds.





Which is much better: constructing a shadeport or developing a garage?





This all depends on the client's cost and also safety demand, as it is cheaper to put up a Shadeport than to build a garage.

Shadeports are manufactured with a porous fabric which is breathable, enabling the hot air to escape quickly safeguarding your properties.

The length of time do Shadeports last?





The Shadeport covers requirement to be changed every 5 - 8 years depending on their problem, whereas the components can last for years.

Do you need prepare for Shadeports





If the carport is less than 40 square metres in size, then you may have your Shadeport built without plans, yet with that being stated it is better to check with your local town.