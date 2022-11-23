Your browser is out-of-date.

Carports.co.za—Shadeports Pretoria
Home Builders in Pretoria
    • Carports.co.za - Shadeports Pretoria - # 1 Qualified Shadeport installers near. Devoted and reliable Team. * Workmanship is guaranteed * Cost efficient and also eye-catching. * Commercial or property *

    Shadeports installers Pretoria


    Carports.co.za - Shadeports Pretoria objective is to provide low-priced protection for cars, trailers, boats, campers, as well as vehicles. Shadeports are also suitable for exterior locations considering that they provide protection from the sun and also warmth while still enabling you to enjoy the outdoors.

    Carports.co.za - Shadeports Pretoria supply shadeports for commercial, commercial as well as residential markets, such as:


    Dining establishments

    Creches

    School playgrounds

    Vehicle washes

    Personnel vehicle parking

    Home entertainment areas


    Address: Shop 34, 319 Derdepoort Rd, Silverton, Pretoria, 0184

    087 250 2174

    Website: https://carports.co.za/shadeports-pretoria/ 

    Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Carportscoza-100775891869678 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu-_JnJ9CzxJyhge8l4TFfQ www.pinterest.com/Carportssouthafrica

     , https://www.localpros.co.za/shadeports/

    Please call or whatsapp us today, Carports.co.za - Shadeports Pretoria can help regardless of the size of the work.

    Types of Structures

    Wall mounted

    Back to back cantilever

    2 post cantilever

    4 post stand-alone

    Standard Shadeport Size

    2.8 m x 5.5 m - 1 x car shadeport

    5.00 m x 5.5 m - 2 x auto shadeport

    7.5 m x 5.5 m - 3 x auto shadeport

    10m x 5.5 m - 4 x vehicle shadeport

    Usual Roof Shapes

    Dome

    Arched

    Pyramid

    Frequently asked questions

    What are the advantages of Shadeports?


    They give shade and avoid cars from warming up in Summer months.

    Lowers temperature under the roof since hot air runs away with the fabric

    They can be mounted in position like restaurants, plant nurseries, swimming pool locations, parking lot,

    Gardens and playgrounds.


    Which is much better: constructing a shadeport or developing a garage?


    This all depends on the client's cost and also safety demand, as it is cheaper to put up a Shadeport than to build a garage.

    Shadeports are manufactured with a porous fabric which is breathable, enabling the hot air to escape quickly safeguarding your properties.

    The length of time do Shadeports last?


    The Shadeport covers requirement to be changed every 5 - 8 years depending on their problem, whereas the components can last for years.

    Do you need prepare for Shadeports


    If the carport is less than 40 square metres in size, then you may have your Shadeport built without plans, yet with that being stated it is better to check with your local town.

    Services
    • carport
    • carport prices
    • carports
    • carports for sale
    • shade net carports
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    Shop 34, 319 Derdepoort Rd, Silverton
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-872502174 carports.co.za/shadeports-pretoria
