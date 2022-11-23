GP Locksmiths Cape Town Cape Town

We are a member of the locksmith association of South Africa as well as registered members of the Private security industry PSIRA.

For your peace of mind choose a locksmith of the highest standards like GP Locksmiths Cape Town to secure your property so that the people that matter most to you are safe.

Here at GP Locksmiths Cape Town, we have been put to the test, we have had stringent inspections by Locksmith Association of South Africa (LASA) and met the criteria.

GP Locksmiths Cape Town has your family's best interest in mind, we are a member of the locksmith association of South Africa as well as a registered member of Private security industry PSIRA.

Address: Unit 3, 22 Popham St, Cape Town, 7441

087 250 3101

Website: https://gplocksmiths.co.za/cape-town/

Why choose a locksmith who is registered? The PSIRA regulates the locksmithing industry and defines a “locksmith” as a person who, for the benefit of another person, engages in any activity or business which is related to the opening, closing or engaging of locking mechanisms of any nature, by means of a specialised device. By law, every single locksmith and business needs to be registered with PSIRA (www.psira.co.za) Failure to comply is a criminal offence and the current penalty is R1,000 000.00 for non- compliance.

Roadside Mobile Locksmith Services

You have locked your keys in your car?

Our mobile locksmith is on call 24 hours a day, every day, throughout Cape Town

All you need to do is pick up the phone and give us a call and our experienced technicians will be there.

With an average response time of fewer than 30 minutes, we’re one of the fastest locksmiths Cape Town has available. We pride ourselves on fixing your problems quickly and with the minimum of disruption.

Our technicians are trained to work with all types of emergencies, including break-ins, broken keys, jammed locks, lost or stolen keys.



