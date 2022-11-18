Your browser is out-of-date.

Plumber Cape Town
Plumbers in CAPE TOWN
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Plumbing
  • plumber
  • drain cleaning
Price/hr: R650

OFFERS

PLumbing per hour work
Availability: Within a week
Cape Town, South Africa
R650
Plumber Cape Town

Projects

    • Cleaning drains in Cape Town , Plumber Cape Town Plumber Cape Town Laundry room
    Cleaning drains in Cape Town
    Fixing a leaking pipe , Plumber Cape Town Plumber Cape Town Country style bathroom
    Fixing a leaking pipe
    Changing pipes , Plumber Cape Town Plumber Cape Town Colonial style bathroom
    Changing pipes

    We can supply you with top of the line plumbing, drain cleaning, sprinkler work, water heaters, geysers and much, much more! Don't hesitate to contact our team of professional plumbers & drain cleaning today in Cape Town. You can be sure that we will have the right plumbing solution for your needs. Call us today to discuss your plumbing needs, and we will provide you with a free estimate. With our years of experience, you can be confident that we will get the job done right.

    Service areas
    CAPE TOWN
    Address
    7441 CAPE TOWN
    South Africa
    +27-658815252 plumber-cape-town.co.za
