Edison Voltech Services
Home Appliances in Kempton Park
    Services
    • Generator Repair and Service
    • Generator Smart Control System installation
    • Engine Overhaul and Reconditioning
    • Preventive Measures & Maintenance Service.
    • Fault Diagnosis & Synchronisation.
    • AVR Automatic Voltage Regulator Repairs.
    • Diesel & Petrol Generator Service and Maintance.
    • ATS Automatic Transfer Switch Installations.
    • Generator Not Starting
    • Generator Running No Power Output
    • Industrial and Domestic Generator Repairs
    Service areas
    • Benoni
    • Boksburg
    • Alberton
    • Germiston
    • Midrand
    • Sandton
    • Brakpan
    • Parktown
    • Randburg
    • Kempton park
    • Rosebank
    • Sunninghill
    • Pretoria East
    • Centurion.
    Address
    30 Storms Norkem park
    1619 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-670333623 www.speedyvoltechservices.co.za
