- Services
-
- Generator Repair and Service
- Generator Smart Control System installation
- Engine Overhaul and Reconditioning
- Preventive Measures & Maintenance Service.
- Fault Diagnosis & Synchronisation.
- AVR Automatic Voltage Regulator Repairs.
- Diesel & Petrol Generator Service and Maintance.
- ATS Automatic Transfer Switch Installations.
- Generator Not Starting
- Generator Running No Power Output
- Industrial and Domestic Generator Repairs
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
-
- Benoni
- Boksburg
- Alberton
- Germiston
- Midrand
- Sandton
- Brakpan
- Parktown
- Randburg
- Kempton park
- Rosebank
- Sunninghill
- Pretoria East
- Centurion.
- Show all 14 service areas
- Address
-
30 Storms Norkem park
1619 Kempton Park
South Africa
+27-670333623
www.speedyvoltechservices.co.za