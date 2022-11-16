Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zola Bud Premium Hemp
Other Businesses in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Established in the year 2021, Zola Bud Premium Hemp is one of the first Hemp Nurseries and Dispensaries in South Africa, boasting the best genetics from top breeders around the world. For the first time ever, high quality CBD Hemp Clones and cured CBD and CBG Hemp Flower is available to local consumers and growers who prefer to go herbal for their well being.


    Services
    • CBD
    • Dispensary
    • Health
    • Wellness
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Mhudi Farm, Old Paarl Road (R101), Western Cape
    7600 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-684929677 www.zolabud.co.za
      Add SEO element