Established in 1996, the Blinds Syndicate has grown into a company that produces and sells blinds, shutters and allied products all over South Africa and in surrounding countries.
Situated in Kwazulu-Natal, North of Durban, our factory employs more than 160 people, a huge jump from the original staff complement of seven, a clear indication of the steady growth that the company has experienced over the years. We currently have over 350 active dealers nationwide as well as our own trade showroom in Kramerville's design district in Gauteng.
Our Vision for Your Spaces
We are passionate about producing customised blinds and shutters that are of the highest quality and workmanship. Attention to detail and superior service will give you peace of mind. We help you stay on-trend through constant monitoring of local and international trends in the blinds market and keep you ahead with innovative and new types of blinds.
- Services
- blinds
- shutters
- motorisation
- consultations
- Service areas
- Southern Africa
- Company awards
- 2009-2010 Productivity SA award for most productive company in South Africa—SMME category,
- 2019-202 Productivity SA award for most productive company in South Africa—Corporate category,
- Recognised by the Kaizen Institute of South Africa (Japan) for excellence in Operational Management.
- Address
-
Shop 4B Appel Road Kramerville, Sandton
2090 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-104957072 www.luminosblinds.co.za
- Name of the website owner: The Blinds Syndicate cc
- Registered address: 1 Republic street, Verulam, South Africa
- Valid contact information: CFO Cassim Motala: 032 533 4750
- Valid contact information: Marketing Manager Bianca Venter: 032 533 4750
- VAT number: 4390158113
- Luminos is a registered trademark.