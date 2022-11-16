Established in 1996, the Blinds Syndicate has grown into a company that produces and sells blinds, shutters and allied products all over South Africa and in surrounding countries.

Situated in Kwazulu-Natal, North of Durban, our factory employs more than 160 people, a huge jump from the original staff complement of seven, a clear indication of the steady growth that the company has experienced over the years. We currently have over 350 active dealers nationwide as well as our own trade showroom in Kramerville's design district in Gauteng.

Our Vision for Your Spaces

We are passionate about producing customised blinds and shutters that are of the highest quality and workmanship. Attention to detail and superior service will give you peace of mind. We help you stay on-trend through constant monitoring of local and international trends in the blinds market and keep you ahead with innovative and new types of blinds.