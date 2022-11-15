Your browser is out-of-date.

Tree Felling Midrand
Home Builders in Midrand
    Whether you need us to cut down trees, remove stumps, trim palms, or just prune some branches, we can accommodate your needs. We have been cutting down trees for over seven years and pride ourselves on our customer service.

    Tree Felling Midrand is happy to give a free quotation and can get one back within 24 hours. We pride ourselves on our competitive pricing and high-quality service.

    Tree Felling Midrand will take care of everything, including rubbish removal after each job, so all you need to do is call and we will do the rest!

    Services
    • TreeFelling and Removal
    • Stump Removal
    • Palm Tree Removal
    • Tree Trimming and Pruning
    • Emergency Tree Removal
    • Rubble Removal
    Service areas
    Kyalami Park and Midrand
    Address
    23 Silverstone Cres Kyalami Park
    1684 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-848224485 www.treefellingmidrand-gauteng.co.za
