Lockstone Projects - Based in Cape Town, we provide construction consulting services to a full spectrum of clients. Using our combined experience, we challenge conventional methods and bring innovative solutions to our clients, giving them a sustainable advantage.
- Services
- construction project management
- programme/portfolio management
- project controls & contractual claims
- Service areas
- Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
- Address
-
SPACES V&A Waterfront, Dock Road Junction
8005 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-727017170 www.lockstone.co.za