Lockstone Projects
Home Builders in Cape Town
    • Lockstone Projects - Based in Cape Town, we provide construction consulting services to a full spectrum of clients. Using our combined experience, we challenge conventional methods and bring innovative solutions to our clients, giving them a sustainable advantage.

    Services
    • construction project management
    • programme/portfolio management
    • project controls & contractual claims
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    SPACES V&A Waterfront, Dock Road Junction
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-727017170 www.lockstone.co.za
