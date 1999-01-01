Nhongo Safaris® is a leading safari company in the Kruger National Park, with many happy visitors each year. We have been operating over the years as one of South Africa’s prime safari companies and as such we pride ourselves as a trendsetter and an award winner, having won numerous accolades from international organizations. We're heavily experienced at what we do – guiding your every step during your vacation into a memorable journey that won't ever be forgotten about for a lifetime.

Nhongo Safaris® is a South African Registered Business, specializing in Safaris to the world-renowned Kruger National Park, South Africa. We are highly regarded for

luxury safari trips and believe that every guest warrants an exclusive experience. We provide fully escorted private game drives with personalized game viewing. There are 16 different game camps of which all offer accommodation experiences to suit every taste and budget. Guests can also come on day safari and Kruger night drives.

Nhongo Safaris® was created to provide an outfitted Safari experience with a personal touch. Our selected safari itineraries are ideal for beginner, intermediate, and advanced travelers alike. We are passionate about delivering excellent customer service, delicious meals, personalized attention, and carefully chosen park accommodations for all of our clients. Let us help you prepare for your big day or trip.

We have been assisting our clients with their safari needs since 1999. We are based in South Africa and have been servicing requests from all over the world from the outset, from professionals to private travelers alike, for a variety of reasons.

Nhongo Safaris® offers high-standard services that give you value for your money. Their assured quality and subsequent high-standard services make them the perfect safari company.







