Soffietti Architects—Studio Di Architettura
Architects in Salt Rock
Reviews (2)
Projects

    Bouganvillea Hotel, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Commercial spaces
    Bouganvillea Hotel, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Commercial spaces
    Bouganvillea Hotel, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Commercial spaces
    +1
    Bouganvillea Hotel
    Old Trees Apartments, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Villas
    Old Trees Apartments, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Villas
    Old Trees Apartments, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Villas
    +3
    Old Trees Apartments
    Fustic House, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Villas
    Fustic House, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Villas
    Fustic House, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Villas
    +2
    Fustic House
    Seaton Luxury Home, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Single family home
    Seaton Luxury Home, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Single family home
    Seaton Luxury Home, Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Soffietti Architects - Studio Di Architettura Single family home
    +2
    Seaton Luxury Home

    Soffietti Architects is a small boutique firm led by Italian Architect Giuseppe Soffietti. With over 30 years of experience and projects spanning from around the globe, we offer professional services with only the highest expectations towards luxury and quality design.

    We understand that architecture is fundamentally about trust. Building your dream home or investing into a development requires the right partner to lean on. Allow our experience and expertise to guide you through your journey.

    Services
    Architects, Project management, and Renovation
    Service areas
    Salt Rock/ Ballito/ Cape Town/ Johannesburg
    Address
    5 Sheffield Beach Estate, Salt Rock, KZN
    4420 Salt Rock
    South Africa
    +27-826015111 www.soffietti.co.za

    Reviews

    Collin Gough
    Lovely work. Very appreciative :)
    1 day ago
    Alexa Van de Merwe
    Truly professional and a pleasure to work with. Thank you!
    1 day ago
